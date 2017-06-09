The Trump administration announced Tuesday evening it would delay the implementation of a smog rule that’s been called one of the costliest clean air regulations ever.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt wrote to industry groups on April 18 saying the EPA had chose to stay the rule in response to petitions from the industry.

“I am grateful for the leadership of EPA Administrator Pruitt in courageously pausing the costly and ineffective ozone rule, and I’m hopeful that the one year delay will provide time for the EPA to review the detrimental effects the ozone rule will have on the Texas economy”, he said in a statement.

The Trump administration violated the Clean Air Act in suspending critical protections against methane leaks and other unsafe air pollution from the oil and gas industry last week, according to a lawsuit filed today by the Natural Resources Defense Council.

In response to congressional direction, Pruitt has also created an Ozone Cooperative Compliance Task Force that will develop “additional flexibilities” for states to comply with the standard for the precursor of smog.

Environmentalists, however, said EPA’s review is “code” for repeal.

Environmentalists said EPA’s actions were illegal and would likely be challenged in court.

But in West Virginia, state government officials, just past year, were touting how the state was already meeting the new EPA smog standards. EPA could have ended this bad double standard. Rather, these suits are often efforts to force the EPA to respond to petitions and requests that date back to the Obama administration, including a lawsuit brought a year ago by 21 young people that argues the agency’s inaction on climate change imperils their future. The EPA announced the halt last week and an EPA spokeswoman said Monday it is agency policy not to comment on ongoing litigation. In opting to tighten the standard to 70 ppb in October 2015, then-EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy cited the need to protect public health, based on the latest research on ozone’s effects. “EPA is attempting an end-around the law”.

“There are numerous areas around the country where data from 2014-2016 show that millions of people are breathing unhealthy air and the states (which are responsible for protecting their citizens from unhealthy air) have made recommendations for those designations”, McCabe wrote.

Applauding Pruitt’s move were industry trade groups who have long lobbied for a delay, partly on the grounds that significant chunks of the country have not yet met the previous 75 ppb standard, set in 2008.

Industry groups such as the American Petroleum Institute say the methane rules are unnecessary, because many drillers are already tackling the problem themselves and the regulation does nothing to help those efforts. EPA says the rule will only cost about $2 billion, including California’s compliance costs. The groups asked the court to block EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s “stay” of federal standards that curb leaks of methane and other risky air pollutants from new oil and gas wells and other facilities.

The EPA’s statement and letter highlighted the downsides of the regulation, including “increased regulatory burdens, restrictions on infrastructure investment, and increased costs to businesses”, but did not mention the public health benefits that President Obama’s EPA had expected from its implementation.