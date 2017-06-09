Gulf Carriers Halt Flights to Qatar Amidst Terrorism Concerns

In announcing the decision to cut ties, Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of providing support to Shi’ite Iran, which is in a tussle for regional supremacy with Riyadh, and to Islamist militants.

Saudi Arabian Airlines, Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Gulf Air have suspended all their flights to Qatar after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain cut their diplomatic ties on Monday, BDNews24.com reported.

Qatar hosts the largest USA airbase in the region, which is crucial in the fight against Islamic State group jihadists, and is set to host the 2022 football World Cup.

In recent years, Sudan has developed close diplomatic ties with both Saudi Arabia and Qatar, especially after it broke its decades-old relations with Shiite Iran. The four countries began withdrawing their diplomatic staff from Qatar as regional airlines announced they’d suspend service to its capital, Doha.

A State Department spokesperson reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Qatar Monday, saying that the USA “relationship with Qatar is strong. all of our partnerships in the Gulf are incredibly important and we count on the parties to find a way to resolve their differences sooner rather than later”.

The state-run KUNA news agency said Prince Khaled al-Faisal, an adviser to Saudi King Salman and the governor of Mecca, delivered a verbal message to Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dealing with “bilateral relations. and the latest regional and global developments”. Doha, the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas exporter, says it has enough reserves to support its banks and its riyal currency, which is pegged to the dollar.

The nations also said they planned to cut air and sea traffic. The Qatar Stock Exchange fell more than 7 percent. “Saudi Arabia and its allies will not accept any solution short of (Qatari) capitulation”, political risk consultancy Eurasia Group said in a note.

Qatar Airways said on its official website it had suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia.

“The Qatari Government will take all necessary measures to ensure this and to thwart attempts to influence and harm the Qatari society and economy”, it said.

Closing all transport links with Qatar, the three Gulf states gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave, and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt banned Qatari planes from landing and forbade them from crossing their air space. They claim it is backing the opposition to the royal family in Bahrain, the anti-Saudi Houthi rebels in Yemen, and the opposition to Saudi rule in the country’s largely-Shia Al-Qatif region.