Gulf rift: Oil prices drop amid geopolitical tensions

The first is that as a small country of 2.2 million people, it makes sense from a security standpoint not to alienate any powerful regional actor, be it Iran, Israel or Saudi Arabia.

This major split between powerful Gulf countries, who are also close U.S. allies, comes amid heightened tensions between Gulf countries and their near-neighbour, Iran.

Soccer’s governing body Federation Internationale de Football Association said it remained in regular contact with Qatar, which will host the 2022 World Cup.

During a visit to Riyadh last month, the US president urged Arab governments to isolate Iran, a nation that “fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror”, and called on nations to fight terrorism – comments that many believe helped spark the current Gulf crisis.

Pakistan has maintained official silence about the latest rift in the Arab world, loathe to be seen taking sides between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

In an upshot of a diplomatic row, six airlines have suspended their flights to Qatar with which three Gulf Arab states and Egypt have broken their relations.

Thailand, as coordinator of the next Asean-GCC Ministerial Ministers’ Meeting, is addressing fallout from the decision by Arab and other Muslim nations to cut ties with Qatar, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Tuesday.

Erdogan also spoke with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and the emirs of Qatar and Kuwait. And there have been several countries – Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, and I understand one or two others which have cut off diplomatic relations today.

The last Gulf Air flight from Bahrain to Doha (GF530) departed at 20:55, while and the last flight from Doha to Bahrain (GF531) departed at 22:40 today.

When avoiding the massive neighbour to the west, Saudi Arabia, Qatari planes will inevitably have to take longer routes leading to longer flight times.

Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of backing militant groups and broadcasting their ideology, an apparent reference to Qatar’s influential state-owned satellite channel al-Jazeera.

But Qatar has also invested between $12 billion and $15 billion in Malaysia, according to media reports. Qatar has also made a killing off its oil revenue and used its petrodollars to finance its infrastructure (including a Doha metro system), make it a premier destination for tourism, project its power overseas, and support anyone that will expand its influence.

Shares in Islamic Bank Masraf Al Rayan jumped 7.4 percent and Vodafone Qatar, the most heavily traded stock, gained 3.0 percent.

“Many of Qatar Airways’ flights to southern Europe and Africa pass through Saudi Arabia”, the site said. The nations are pulling their diplomats, closing borders and cutting off air and sea traffic with Qatar.

Qatar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said there was “no legitimate justification” for the countries’ decision, though it vowed its citizens wouldn’t be affected by it.