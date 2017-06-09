Gulf rivals not seeking Qatar ‘regime change’

Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency says the Qatari foreign minister will visit Moscow for talks with his Russian counterpart amid a diplomatic crisis between the Gulf nation and other Arab countries.

– US President Donald Trump intervenes in the row for the second time in two days and urges action against terrorism in a call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani.

The four Arab states affirmed “working together with partners” around the world towards finding solutions to countering terrorist organizations and extremist groups, expressing unity in their ongoing commitment to combat terrorism, drying up its funding, countering extremist ideology and the ways of its promotion, according to the statement.

Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., Egypt and Bahrain are among several states that this week cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, in the worst crisis to hit the Gulf in recent years.

In its latest Country Reports on Terrorism, the US State Department said Qatar in 2015 froze assets and imposed travel bans on Ka’bi and Kawari, both of whom are Qatari citizens.

Moody’s Investors Service, another worldwide credit rating agency, downgraded Qatar’s rating to Aa3, in line with S&P’s new AA- rating for Qatar.

The United Arab Emirates’ state minister for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash on Wednesday accused Qatar of being “the main champion of extremism and terrorism in the region”.

He later told France 24 television that any further steps could take the form of “a sort of embargo on Qatar”.

“It’s important that the Gulf be united for peace and security in the region”, the senior official told Reuters. Riyadh denied any involvement. So does the fact that the crisis is likely to be prolonged given that Qatari acceptance of Saudi and UAE demands would not only humiliate the Gulf state, proud of a history of charting an independent course for decades, but also turn it into a vassal of its bigger Gulf brethren.

The website block began Thursday and follows the UAE blocking access to a series of Qatari media websites, including those of Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera. Kuwait’s ruler, who is mediating in the crisis, asked him to postpone a speech to the nation earlier this week to give dialogue efforts a chance. Meanwhile, Turkey’s parliament approved sending troops to an existing Turkish base in Qatar as a sign of support. He said there were enough grain supplies for four weeks and Qatar also had large strategic food reserves.

Trump also called Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE., Wednesday. The report was widely picked up by regional media outlets, which continued circulating it after Qatar’s denial.

Doha is a major global travel hub, but flag carrier Qatar Airways now flies increasingly over Iran and Turkey after being blocked elsewhere in the Middle East.

The crisis could also complicate Chinese efforts to keep its Middle East policy in sync with that of the United States, the major power in the region, if Washington were to side with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

S&P said it expects Qatar’s economic growth to slow, as regional trade falls and corporate profitability declines in the face of reduced confidence.