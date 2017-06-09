Gulf states squeeze Qatar as US, Kuwait probe for solution to row

“Additionally, the president emphasised the importance of maintaining a united Gulf Cooperation Council to promote regional stability, but never at the expense of eliminating funding for radical extremism or defeating terrorism”, it added.

Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates joined the Saudis earlier this week in cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar, accusing it of backing groups from al-Qaeda and Hamas to the Muslim Brotherhood that threaten the region’s other governments.

Saudi Arabia and allies, which have cut ties with Doha, on Friday issued a list of individuals and entities they say are linked to Qatar over “terrorism”.

A senior White House official echoed this sentiment in conversations with the Free Beacon, acknowledging that the break in formal ties could result in Qatar becoming closer with Iran, a top enemy of Saudi Arabia and leading US allies in the region.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Gulf states could resolve the row with Qatar among themselves without outside help. The move to isolate Qatar, the largest exporter of natural gas and an important OPEC member, might also have ramifications for the global energy market.

Trump’s call to Qatari ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, a key USA ally, came as a senior Emirati official said that Gulf Arab states were not seeking regime change in Doha.

A Qatari official said Trump in the call had “expressed readiness to find a solution to the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf, and stressed his keenness that the Gulf remains stable”.

It shows that Qatar “announces fighting terrorism on one hand and finances and supports and hosts different terrorist organisations on the other hand”, they said.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s neighbors kept up a drumbeat of criticism and warnings. Though Qatar has significant economic contacts with Iran – they share the Pars gas field, which Qatar resumed developing in April 2017 – it has taken a neutral stance on Saudi-Iran tensions.

Speaking to AFP in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates’ state minister for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash accused Qatar of being “the main champion of extremism and terrorism in the region”.

A White House summit seemed an unlikely possibility. Kuwaiti efforts to mediate have proved futile so far and indicates that the escalation was orchestrated with a plan to not leave any room for Qatar to manoeuvre without conceding to the demands.

Saudi Arabia’s central bank has ordered lenders in the country not to increase their exposure to any Qatari clients amid the worst crisis in relations among the Gulf Arab monarchies in decades, according to people familiar with the matter.

“There are numerous uncertainties regarding Qatar’s response, the extent to which these measures will be imposed, and their longevity”, said the ratings agency.

“Qatar needs to decide: Do you want to be in the pocket of Turkey, Iran and Islamic extremists They need to make a decision; they can’t have it both ways”, he said.

A company source later said the network was combatting a large-scale cyber attack but remained operational, and Qatar’s official state TV said it had shut down its website temporarily after facing hacking attempts.

Qatar said last month its state news agency had been hacked and false statements attributed to its ruler posted, helping ignite this week’s rift with other Arab states.