Gunman in Orlando workplace rampage was Army vet

The five people who were killed by a “disgruntled” ex-employee in a mass shooting Monday morning at an Orlando business have been identified by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“The subject in this case has been identified as John Robert Neumann Jr., date of birth May 20, 1972″, Demings said.

Demings said Neumann had a “negative relationship” with at least one of his former co-workers in Orlando, and he singled out the former colleagues who were shot.

There’s no indication that the suspect was a member of any terror organization, Demings said, adding that this was “likely a workplace violence incident”.

Neumann Jr. walked into the business on North Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road through a rear door, police said. In just over two minutes after the initial call, sheriff’s deputies began arriving. He lived alone in Central Florida with no immediate family nearby, and given his circumstances, officials believe that the Orlando shooting was premeditated and planned out in advance.

The Florida Democrat says the city “is still healing from the Pulse massacre” and “has seen too much violence”.

Gov. Rick Scott, in a statement, said he was briefed about the “tragic incident”.

“The situation here appears to be very different than the situation at Pulse”, Jacobs said.

Demings indicated the shooter was accused of battering another employee at Fiamma in June 2014 but that no charges were brought as a result of that incident.

Neumann was a U.S. Army veteran who was discharged honorably in 1999, Demings said.

Police said Neumann was a disgruntled former employee acting alone and had no ties to terror or subversive groups.

Orange County Mayor Theresa Jacobs was at the press conference, as well as representatives of the FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the fire department.

“I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence”, he added.

In relation to this, Demings noted that Neumann allegedly pointed his gun at a temporary worker, telling her to “get out of the business” and sparing her life.

The woman told reporters her sister was not shot but was receiving medical attention due to the shock of what she witnessed.

“Because of the active nature of the investigation, we can’t comment on any motives at this time, but if a nexus to terrorism is discovered, we’ll update with that information as appropriate”, the FBI said in a statement Monday.

The company is one of the largest manufacturers of awnings for camper vans, motor coaches and sports utility vehicles. Like the awning factory, it’s far from Orlando’s famous theme parks.

Shelley Adams, a resident of the area, told local media her sister worked at the firm and had been in the bathroom when she heard shooting. When she came out, she saw someone on the floor.

SAGO: Several law enforcement agencies are still investigating the incident, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“All she kept saying was he was holding a gun and told her to get out”, Gomez said.