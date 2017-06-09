Halep beats Pliskova to reach French Open final

Bacsinszky overcame raucous support for Kiki Mladenovic to advance to her second Roland Garros semi-final 6-4 6-4 before unseeded Ostapenko rattled Caroline Wozniacki with a 4-6 6-2 6-2 success. “So I think if I keep it up, I think anything can happen”. Rain interrupted the match yet again but this time play resumed in just 20 minutes.

The perks of being young and not yet scarred by the bitterness of many defeats can often produce fearless tennis and that is precisely what Jelena Ostapenko has demonstrated so far at the French Open.

Nishikori’s highlight-reel strokes could be blunted by the slow, heavy conditions at Roland Garros in the past couple of days. “It is my first semifinalist ever”.

And sure enough Mladenovic – who trailed Jennifer Brady 3-0 in the third set in the first round and a second American, Shelby Rogers, 5-2 in the third set in the third round – temporarily lifted her game to lead 3-1 in the second.

Bacsinszky, who has reached the French Open semi-finals for the second time, made the last four in 2015.

The match on Thursday was also a joint birthday celebration for the pair but Ostapenko will have the better memories after holding her nerve on the biggest day of her career. “Her shots are hard to read, so you don’t really feel comfortable at any point in the match”, said the Dane.

“But then I was just trying to be calm and just to try to play my game and just enjoy every moment”.

The Czech made 24 errors in losing the first set, but finally edged ahead at 4-2 in the second.

Bacsinszky received treatment on her right knee shortly after dropping serve in the seventh game of the contest.

She has just dropped her serve and is trailing unseeded Jelena Ostapenko 4-3 in the opening set of the French Open semifinals. In 2014, back on tour, she was ranked outside the top 100 and needed to qualify for the French Open.

Fans on the showcase Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen courts booed when it was announced that the men’s quarter-finals were being pushed back to Wednesday.

It’s the first time a Canadian woman wins a Grand Slam title.

“I hope I can play better than the previous time and that the score will be different”, said Halep, who lost in three sets to Maria Sharapova on her first appearance in the final at Roland Garros.

These included a quarter-final match between fourth seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain and his 20 seed compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta.

On the men’s side, defending champion Novak Djokoviic’s repeat bid fell short after a humbling sweep by Dominic Thiem.

No. 2 Karolina Pliskova beat No. 28 Caroline Garcia 7-6 (3), 6-4; No. 3 Simona Halep beat No. 5 Elina Svitolina 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-0.

Pliskova is fairly new to playing this deep in Grand Slams.

Introduced to tennis at the age of 5 by her mother, Jelena Jakovleva, Ostapenko was a ballroom dancer for seven years before she opted for tennis.