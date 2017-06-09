Halep books French Open final spot against Ostapenko

Women’s No. 3 seed Simona Halep of Romania made a comeback into the final at Roland Garros after three years with a three-set victory over the second-seeded Karolina Pliskova, while Latvian promising star Jelena Ostapenko got a flawless birthday gift as she overcame Timea Bacsinszky in the semifinals here on Thursday.

After advancing to the semifinals of the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament on Tuesday, becoming the first lady tennis player from Latvia to ever do so, Alona Ostapenko said that this achievement is something which is hard to believe, but called tomorrow’s match on her birthday as “exciting”.

Her opponent in the final will be number three seed Simona Halep of Romania.

After finishing an epic comeback in the quarter-final clash with Elina Svitolina, the Romanian continued her momentum on clay court and showed her advantage in power against a much taller opponent to take away the opening set 6-4 after a poor forehand from the No. 2 seed went outside.

But Ostapenko’s fearless approach paid off after a series of breaks to start the decider, the Latvian landing the crucial blow to pull 4-3 ahead before sealing victory in two hours and 25 minutes.

“I am truly happy and can not believe what I have achieved, ” she said after her win over Caroline Wozniacki yesterday.

For Bacsinszky it was a second semi-final defeat in Paris. I think more about the game, and I play smarter, in my opinion, and also physically.

Ostapenko, who is the first unseeded player to reach the women’s singles final since Mima Jausovec lost to Chris Evert in 1983, will not be changing her style against the 2014 runner-up Halep. “I take on a young player, it will be an interesting challenge”.

“But then, like, first match was a tough match, as well, and I won it”.

All told, Pliskova committed 55 unforced errors before Halep served out to win the match. “I’m just happy with the way I celebrated my birthday!” said Ostapenko as the crowd sang “happy birthday” to her. “I think it was kind of important that I won the first set, even the second I lost, but in the third set I found my game again”.

“I was just trying to be calm and. play my game”, Ostapenko said, “and just enjoy every moment”.

“When I came here, of course I didn’t expect I would be in the final”, Ostapenko said. “I created myself some opportunities, but on the other side of the net she was playing quite well, and she was defending very well everything I was proposing”.

Ostapenko fell in the first round on her main draw debut here previous year but is one win away from becoming the first player since Gustavo Kuerten in 1997 to win their maiden tour-level title at a Slam.

But her impressive tally of 50 winners, including a bludgeoning forehand on her second match point, helped her become the youngest finalist at any major since Caroline Wozniacki in NY eight years ago.