Halep reaches semifinals of French Open

“He deserved to win, he was definitely the better player today”.

Thiem, the sixth seed, is the only player to beat Nadal on clay this season, and he handed second seed Djokovic an embarrassing “bagel” in a 7-6 (5) 6-3 6-0 win in the last eight. Can he summon that again? “It’s possible that I’m playing too slow”. “For me, it’s a whole new situation that I’m facing”.

Shortly before setting out to try and defend the French Open he announced that he had got together with eight-time major champion Andre Agassi, although the American was only in Paris for a week and missed Djokovic’s defeat by Thiem. He also lost his No. 1 ranking to Andy Murray.

The third-seeded Halep, who trailed 5-0 in the first set, was down 5-1 in the second.

“The win here past year has brought a lot of different emotions. I have never seen that”, the three-time Grand Slam champion Murray said.

Since then, though, the highlight for Djokovic was a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open.

“It was just not there for me today”.

Austria’s Dominic Thiem clenches his fist as he plays Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during their quarterfinal match the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Paris. “I was not in a position to play well the way I wanted to”, said Nadal referring to Thiem’s 6-4 6-3 quarter-final win at last month’s Italian Open. On Friday, (it’s) Nadal. No. 8 Kei Nishikori, and 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka vs. “I had an 0-5 record against him”.

In the next round, she will face unseeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko. The Romanian wasted four set points but evened the match on her next opportunity in the tiebreaker after saving a match point. The Swiss star, crowned French Open champion two years ago, heads into their latest showdown on a seven-match winning streak against the Croat.

“It’s hard to comment (on) the third set. Obviously, nothing was going my way and everything his way”, Djokovic said. “Just pretty bad set”.

This is a rematch of a semifinal between the two men a year ago at Roland Garros, a match Djokovic won in straight sets on his way to completing a career Grand Slam.

She only needed one, winning with a crosscourt forehand victor.

Plus, Djokovic had appeared in a record six consecutive semifinals in Paris.

In all, Djokovic made almost twice as many unforced errors, 35, as winners, 18. And we are going to find more and more records, but at the end of the day this kind of things are not important. “I’m feeling like I’m missing consistency”, Djokovic said. I play a great match or two in a row, and then I play a completely opposite match. “That’s what happened today”.

Still, how unlikely was this result?

Before Wednesday’s win Djokovic had dropped just one set in five meetings with Thiem, and brushed aside the 23-year-old easily in last year’s Roland Garros semi-finals.

Now he is at a crossroads of sorts. He just turned 30.

Along the way, he split with one of his coaches, Boris Becker, and then his other, Marian Vajda, along with other members of his entourage.

On Wednesday, he wouldn’t rule out some time off.

“It’s obviously tough to get out of it and figure out the way how to move ahead”.