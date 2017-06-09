Haley: Trump knows ‘US has to be responsible’ for changing climate

Alex Huang (黃重諺) said although Taiwan is not a signatory to related agreements on climate change, the government and private groups have conscientiously taken part in United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) activities.

‘Just because the U.S. got out of a club doesn’t mean we aren’t going to care about the environment, ‘ she said.

Mr. Trump said Thursday that the USA would immediately “cease all implementation” of the non-binding Paris climate accord, citing the “draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country”. He said he would also be open to renegotiating USA participation in the accord, which European leaders have said is not an option.

Trump had his reasons for pulling out of the agreement saying that this accord is “unfair” and would “effectively decapitate” the American coal industry and cost millions of United States jobs.

“When Donald Trump says to the world, “We’re going to negotiate a better deal, ‘ he’s gonna go out and find a better deal, that’s like O.J. Simpson going out and saying he’s going to find the real killer”, Kerry said Sunday on NBC News” Meet the Press.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris“, Trump said.

Scott called Vermont a leader in environmental policy and natural resource management and said Trump’s decision to withdraw from the agreement “only strengthens our commitment and makes the work of states more important”. India is hinging its participation on billions of dollars of foreign aid.

The UN program asks developed countries to provide billions in foreign aid on top of what the U.S. already gives. He criticized the pact as a job-killer that put the United States at an unfair advantage.

‘Many of the other countries haven’t spent anything, and many of them will never pay one dime, ‘ he said. “Just the opposite – we are forging ahead”, Bloomberg said in a statement released by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Trump told off naysayers in a lengthy explanation of his decision and the effect he expects it to have on the U.S. economy as the sun beat down on his audience.

Cary Coglianese, an expert on regulatory policy and the editor of the book “Does Regulation Kill Jobs?” agreed that withdrawing from the Paris agreement was largely a symbolic gesture.