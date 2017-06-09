Hamas angered by Saudi demand for Qatar to cut funding

Hamas has fought three wars with Israel since 2008, and the Jewish state enforces a crippling blockade on Gaza.

Al Hayya said “we must unite the nation and avoid all disagreements through unity and understanding, so it will be an elevation for Palestine and a rage for our Zionist enemies”.

Hamas alleged that Israel “exploits these statements to carry out more violations against the Palestinian people”. In 2014 the US Treasury singled out Qatar both for its backing of Hamas – whose leaders operated from Qatar’s capital, Doha – and as a source of funds for al-Qaeda.

He called for Qatar to end “its support for extremist groups” and its “interference” in other countries in the region.

Hamas, a sister movement to the Brotherhood, now fears paying the price of future Qatari-Arab reconciliations, particularly since backing the Brotherhood is one of the major reasons listed by the Arab powers on Monday for severing their diplomatic relations with Qatar.

The Palestinian Hamas movement controlling the Gaza Strip Wednesday lambasted Saudi Arabia’s condition to restore ties with Qatar adding that the current Qatar-Arab fallout will favor Israel, which will exploit the situation against the Palestinian people.

Hamas then had also denied the Israeli accusation. “The likelihood of Hamas getting anything meaningful is diminished”.

The US-allied Arab countries, Egypt, Saudi, and the UAE, designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a “terrorist organisation”. The Saudi position is very clear: “Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood must leave Qatar”. “They said they would take a hard line on funding”. “If Hamas hesitates or acts too late or chooses the Iranian-Qatari camp it will face difficulties on all fronts”, he said.

Qatar has, on multiple occasions, expressed its support of a two-state solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.