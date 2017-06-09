Handel and Ossoff Georgia 6th District Congressional Debate

Candidates in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District race Republican Karen Handel, left, and Democrat Jon Ossoff shake hands after a debate Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Atlanta. Election Day is June 20.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll found Mr. Ossoff, a former congressional aide and documentary filmmaker, leads Mrs. Handel, a former secretary of state, by a 51 percent to 44 percent margin less than two weeks out from the election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

Early voting in the Sixth Congressional race is already underway.

Ms Handel said she does “not support a livable wage, what I support is making sure that we have an economy that is robust with low taxes and less regulations”.

For example, Handel, who was very publicly endorsed by Donald Trump, took a decidedly middle-of-the-road position on the Russian Federation investigation and hesitated when she was asked if she had any “second thoughts” about Trump having campaigned for her.

During a Tuesday night debate, Georgia Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel made a controversial comment about minimum wage, a comment that nearly immediately went viral. Georgia is not among them.

Elliot met up with Ossoff at a Sandy Springs campaign event.

If Ossoff does win the seat, it will send a big message to Republicans in Congress that they should be anxious about Trump. Not to mention sharing the debate clip of the Republican candidate openly saying the seemingly damning words, “I do not support a livable wage” far and wide.

Public opinion polls have for years showed a majority of American adults back a higher federal minimum wage.

“I definitely, if she becomes elected, will request a meeting with her more formally to talk about gay adoption”, said the state legislator.

The Huffington Post, using numbers from MIT’s Living Wage Calculator, reported that the minimum livable wage for one adult in Georgia’s 6th District is $12.01 per hour – almost $5 more than what a current federal minimum wage owner earns each hour.

Handel has since seemingly attempted to moderate her tone on LGBTQ issues, reportedly telling a press conference during her campaign launch that while she is “called to a different place, maybe, for some of the beliefs in the LGBTQ community because of my faith … I do not support a livable wage”. “When a copy of her check for $75 dues turned up, he said she had never lived at that address and that wasn’t the amount of the dues”. Ossoff was asked who he would vote for in the election – and the answer is he can’t.

During the debate, Ossoff said he believed a minimum wage should be a living wage and should be indexed to the cost of living.