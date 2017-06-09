Republican Karen Handel insisted repeatedly during the debate Tuesday night that Jon Ossoff, her opponent in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, is a tool of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and “the most liberal elements of the Democratic Party”.

As Ferguson noted, Ossoff hasn’t managed to avoid Trump completely during his campaign. “We know why a caricature candidate who has spent more than $10 million on TV ads suddenly doesn’t want the exposure of a national audience”, the Republican’s spokesman Charlie Harper said. She mounted unsuccessful runs for governor in 2010 and the U.S. Senate in 2012.

“This is an example of the fundamental difference between a liberal and a conservative: I do not support a livable wage”, she said on Atlanta’s WSB-TV in response to a viewer question about raising the minimum wage.

Handel says she wants “the process to play” out on Federal Bureau of Investigation and congressional inquiries into Russia’s alleged actions in the 2016 presidential campaign and Trump’s potential ties to Russian agents. Because the Democrat literally can’t vote for himself because he doesn’t live in the district in which he’s running for office.

Ossoff made those two promises more than a dozen times combined. He criticized Trump’s action but says “we need a full accounting of the facts”.

Ossoff raised eyebrows with ads touting his five years as a national security staffer. The charity eventually reversed that decision and resumed funding breast cancer screenings at Planned Parenthood, leading to Handel’s ouster and her rise to prominence through a book called “Planned Bullyhood”. Ossoff raised Handel’s Komen chapter a few times during the debate.

Mr. Ossoff said people with pre-existing conditions would be left without affordable health care coverage, while Ms. Handel disagreed.

The hotly-contested race between Handel and Ossoff will be decided in a run-off election on June 20.

The allegations Handel used for her guidelines were baseless, and she was soon forced to resign from the organization – which quickly reversed her bad decision and tried fix the damage she wrought. The race is on track for a $30 million-plus price tag.

“Your values are more than 3,000 miles away in San Francisco”, Handel told Ossoff, echoing television advertisements that have recently plastered the 6th District. “That makes him a more efficient candidate for me”, says the 18-year-old, who works with political refugees from other nations, “because I think he can actually be more equipped to get stuff done when he’s in Washington”.

Handel is also attacking Ossoff for not agreeing to a nationally televised debate on a cable network.

Ossoff explained he had previously addressed the matter, reiterating that he is living outside the district to support his now-fiancée.