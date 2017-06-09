Hands On with the iOS 11 Beta

But the system for moving app icons around the screen now uses this new method, so it’s now more seamless than the app “wiggling” mode we dealt with previously.

The Apple iOS 11 will not be available on the iPhone 5S and earlier versions of the handset.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, first announced the new feature at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, USA Today reported. The 6th-generation iPod touch is also supported.

Based on what you read in Apple News, words you type into messages or content you search for in the Safari web browser, Siri will make suggestions in other apps.

“The latest iOS 10 beta, iOS 10.3, has a pop-up that informs users using old apps that ‘this app will not work with future versions of iOS, ‘” reports BGR. Users can flawlessly transfer and convert video/music to MP4/MP3 at one go for playing most video/audio files on iPhones iPads, incl. those running on newest iOS 11 previewed on WWDC 2017. This feature is a part of the Messages app.

The iPhone screen will also be locked to prevent drivers from using many of their apps while driving.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s marketing chief, announced a redesigned App Store, getting huge applause from the developers in the crowd.

This wants the developers to utilize the kit to make remarkable realistic apps that are using augmented reality.

“But whether or not Chinese customers will buy into this new QR feature is still unknown as Alibaba and Tencent have done such a successful job of making people get used to QR codes and scanning those codes via their apps”, she added.

iOS 11 will be available this fall. The iPhone 5, iPhone 5c and iPad 4 are going to settle for iOS 10.

As you may know, I now use Google Chrome across all the devices and PCs I use, but there are some new Safari features that might put a stop to this on iOS. You can now open a second app from the Dock and use Slide Over as well as Split View to switch between them. In short, Siri will now be able to look into your apps and deliver more context-sensitive and customised suggested actions.

#3 For everyone who runs out of space on their phone because of hundreds of photos and videos stored on the device, you will love Apple’s new encoder.

At the company’s WWDC keynote on Monday, Tim Cook and team showed off a trove of new and updated devices, and gave the world a sneak peek at the wonders of its new mobile operating system iOS 11.