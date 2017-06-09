The bill, known as SB 559, seeks to broaden the state’s methods to decrease carbon emissions and air pollution; the act states that these strategies “shall be closely aligned with the climate change principles and goals adopted in the Paris Agreement and Hawaii’s share of obligations within the expectations apportioned to the United States in the Paris Agreement, regardless of federal action”.

Trump’s decision drew heavy criticism within the US and internationally, including in China, which swiftly recommitted itself to the agreement forged with the administration of former US President Barack Obama. Trump argued that the Paris agreement favors emerging economies such as China’s and India’s at the expense of USA workers. As for those Pittsburgh workers you claim to represent, considering “the number of jobs in the United States coal industry is now just a half of the number employed in solar”, how exactly is your completely non-personal nostalgia for coal and steel production going to drive the USA economy forward? “In doing so, we can create a cleaner, healthier, more prosperous world for Parisians, Pittsburghers and everyone else on the planet“, they wrote.

“Hawai’i is committed to environmental stewardship, and we look forward to working with other states to fight global climate change”, Ige said in a statement. The Paris Accord was a compromise between high-polluting developed nations and developing nations to work together to each other’s mutual benefit.

In announcing the withdrawal on June 1 from the almost universally supported agreement, Trump earned the scorn of the European Union, China, India, Brazil, and many other nations that have been taking ambitious actions to reduce their emissions of global warming gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane.

“The China-California climate deal, although constitutionally challenging, is reassuring and sends a very strong message on the erroneousness of President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement“. Now the world tilts closer to Beijing while our government sticks its head in the sand, unmoved by the suffering climate change is already causing.

China in recent years overtook the U.S. as the world leader in renewable power development. Meanwhile Jake Novak waxes lyrical about how, “The green movement in the US and around the world has been off the tracks for decades mostly because of its faulty belief in globalist politics and big government as the solution to environmental challenges”. Although this is in relation to humanity’s relationship to other species, the same can apply within our own.