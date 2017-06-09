Hawaii enacts laws adopting Paris climate deal pledges

The withdrawal by the United States from the Paris Agreement “will not change anything” on the efficiency of the climate change multi-lateral agreement, a climate justice campaigner said on Wednesday. It is being used in reference to the Paris Climate Accords.

Ige signed a separate bill Tuesday establishing a Carbon Farming Task Force, aimed at identifying “agricultural and aquacultural practices to improve soil health and promote carbon sequestration”. The US will now join Syria and Nicaragua as the only countries not to be party to the global accord to combat climate change.

States are continuing to fight back against President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, with Hawaii becoming the first state to pass a law adopting the goals of the accord. This move follows President Donald Trump rescinding USA involvement June 1 in the climate pact, which took a series of 21 meetings for the almost 200 parties to agree on. Kamenetz also urged Governor Hogan to commit Maryland to the climate accord standards, by joining the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan climate advocacy coalition of state governors throughout the country.

Like other African countries, South Africa’s response to its United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) commitments are not directly influenced by the departure of the U.S., Chademana said. Canada will also host an intergovernmental panel on climate change in Montreal that same month.

A similar agreement has been made by mayors across the United States.

“The China-California climate deal, although constitutionally challenging, is reassuring and sends a very strong message on the erroneousness of President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement”. Trump argued that the Paris agreement favors emerging economies such as China’s and India’s at the expense of U.S. workers.

“Our island communities lead the way when it comes to climate change impacts and policies”, Ige told reporters.

“Global warming is one of the gravest challenges humankind is facing today and the Paris Agreement that called for nationally determined contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions is the outcome of decades-long efforts to mitigate it”. Meanwhile Jake Novak waxes lyrical about how, “The green movement in the USA and around the world has been off the tracks for decades mostly because of its faulty belief in globalist politics and big government as the solution to environmental challenges”.