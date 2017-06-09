Hawaii Signs Legislation To Implement Goals Of Paris Climate Accord Anyway

Like other African countries, South Africa’s response to its United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) commitments are not directly influenced by the departure of the U.S., Chademana said.

Ige signed a separate bill Tuesday establishing a Carbon Farming Task Force, aimed at identifying “agricultural and aquacultural practices to improve soil health and promote carbon sequestration”.

Dear Editor: President Trump made the wrong decision for our health and the planet in pulling the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Almost three in four (72%) voters said they saw climate change as “an important threat” that demanded government action, and 50% of voters said they felt the USA should do more to strengthen environmental protections, “even if it hurts some US businesses”.

Trump’s announcement that the United States would withdraw from the global accord drew ridicule from foreign leaders around the world and made the USA one of only three countries not signed up to the accord, the others being Nicaragua and Syria.

In 2015, 195 countries agreed in Paris to set individual targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with the shared goal of limiting the rise in average global temperatures to less than 2 degrees Celsius. “We see the impacts of our actions”, he said.

“The measure adopted relevant sections of the Paris Agreement as state law, which gives us legal basis to continue adaptation and mitigation strategies for Hawaii despite the federal government’s withdrawal from the treaty”, state Sen.

Although Hawaii already has strong environmental rules, the new law is the first to directly refer to the standards of the Paris agreement, said Glen Andersen, who tracks energy and climate issues at the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“While the President’s actions are a shameful rebuke to the work needed to protect our planet for our children and grandchildren, states have been and will continue to step up”, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement.