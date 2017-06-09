Heavy rains fall as ships, locals search Myanmar crash site

What caused the plane’s disappearance is still unknown.

During Thursday’s search, monsoon downpours drenched rescue workers and the people gathered on the beach at San Hlan village in Laung Lone township, which was a landing point for recovery operations.

Myanmar military members carry a dead body at Sanhlan village on June 8.

According to the army chief, this time the plane was scheduled for a flight from Myeik to Yangon having a total of 122 passengers belonging mostly to military background constituting of 15 children and 35 soldiers on board. Fishermen have joined navy and air force personnel in recovering bodies and aircraft parts from the sea off Myanmar.

Debris and three bodies have been found of the Myanmar Chinese made Y-8-200F military transport plane that went missing while flying over the Andaman Sea.

Nine navy ships, five military planes and two helicopters, will keep up the search for survivors for a second day, assisted by civilian boats, the military said.

On Thursday morning a navy search ship found the bodies of a man, woman and child, as well as luggage, safety jackets and a tire presumed to be from the aircraft’s wheel.

Among the passengers were at least 15 children.

Many bodies had fragmented into several pieces and no victim wearing a life jacket has yet been recovered, said Hla Thein, one of those directly involved in the rescue.

A soldier braves the monsoon rain as bodies recovered by fishing vessels in the waters off San Hlan village, in Laung Lone township, southern Myanmar, Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Five Buddhist monks said prayers for the dead at the Dawei cemetery where cremations were held for the 15 bodies that have been identified. Only the child’s body has been recovered so far.

“I couldn’t sleep when I heard about them”, she said.

Khine Zin Win (C), who lost her youngest brother and his family, cries during the funeral in Dawei on June 9, 2017. Now my mother is hospitalized because of this news. It is a big loss for us.

“The whole family is very sad and we are waiting for news”, he told reporters.

He was flying a Shaanxi Y8 four-engine turboprop, a popular Chinese-made medium-range transport aircraft based on the Soviet Antonov An-12, a widely used aircraft that has had numerous crashes over the decades.

The military said the plane was operated by "seasoned pilot" Lieutenant Colonel Nyein Chan with 3,162 flying hours, two co-pilots and a flight engineer.

