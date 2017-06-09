Heavy US-led strikes as fighters battle IS in Syria’s Raqa

Many have described harrowing journeys as they fled Raqqa city, with ISIS fighters targeting them as they tried to escape.

SDF spokesman Talal Sillo did not offer a timetable on how long the operation would take, but the commanding general of the global coalition against IS, Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, said the fight for Raqqa would be “long and difficult”.IS is “not going to let Raqqa fall without a fight”, says Wladimir van Wilgenburg, a researcher on Kurdish affairs who previously reported from northern Syria, adding that the militant group had reportedly brought in more fighters, while sending its leaders and prisoners elsewhere.

The Syrian Democratic Forces alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters began the battle for the city earlier this week after seven months of fighting to surround the militant stronghold.

On Thursday night, the US-led coalition backing the SDF launched 25 air strikes on Raqa city and its outskirts, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

The SDF did not allow journalists to return to the city on Thursday where fighting was continuing.

SDF spokesman Talal Sello said fighters were advancing against IS on several fronts.

It added that warplanes of the US -led anti-terror coalition struck areas in Raqqa on Thursday, killing 14.

They are expected to progress from the district into neighbouring Al-Senaa and the Observatory said some of the overnight strikes targeted the area between the two districts.

And the Iraqi security forces are continuing to methodically clear ISIS “street-by-street, house-by-house and room-by-room”, Dillon said, and remain focused on civilian safety as they clear ISIS-held areas, moving civilians out of danger as much as possible.

Fighting was also continuing on the western outskirts of the city, it added, saying United States special forces were actively participating in battles on several fronts. The militants there are now confined to a few neighbourhoods in the Old City.

The strikes were inflicted on Daesh positions in the villages of Deir Mleihan, Dibsi Afnan and al-Qadisiya in the western part of Raqqa province, killing dozens of terrorists, destroying their posts and armored vehicles, the Syrian state agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

“This clearly showed a threat even if it were a warning shot; it was something that showed a hostile intent, a hostile action and posed a threat to our forces because this drone had munitions that were still on it”, he said in a statement carried by Reuters.

The three sponsors had been due to meet with regime and rebel representatives in Astana next week to shore up the deal but the Kazakh foreign ministry said on Thursday that the talks had been postponed.