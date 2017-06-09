Here Are All Of The New Upgrades To Siri

That’s because iPads may yet bounce back from a sales malaise to reclaim what many see as their rightful role – replacing laptops.

Apple is introducing an iPad Pro in a new size in an attempt to revive interest in its once hot-selling line of tablets.

Before Monday, the company’s professional tablet was available with 12.9- and 9.7-inch displays. Despite this, the overall size of the unit has only increased by 7pc. Your Siri interactions are synced across devices (and encrypted.) I don’t know how much you’ll appreciate the new, supposedly more natural-sounding male and female Siri voices.

That’s not to say the other newly introduced models aren’t great – they really are great, but the impressive specs and AR creation capabilities the company has shoved inside these things is going to be incredibly tempting to pro users.

A redesigned app dock is found at the bottom of the iPad Pro’s display, which looks very similar to the dock on a Mac.

Control center: Apple is revamping the control center on iOS – the panel that pops up to let you control volume, brightness, etc. – by enlarging it and spacing out some of the functions. “When you are driving, you don’t need to be responding to these kind of messages”. That will allow for smoother scrolling and general usage. This technology (which Apple calls “ProMotion”) also gives Apple’s Pencil an extra edge, reducing its latency (the apparent time between the stylus tip touching the screen and registering a mark on the screen) to 20 milliseconds. Other than this factor, there’s not much else to go by in this regard. The company also launched a new configuration of the 13-inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar that starts at a cheaper $1,299.

What’s most interesting about the smaller iPad Pro is how thin the bezels are on either side of the screen.

It’s a been a long road for Apple TV customers who like to watch Amazon Video. Now you can move photos or text between apps using the familiar drag-and-drop method we’ve grown accustomed to on a computer. The app will let users stream all the Amazon original hits. Apple would have likely been better off relaunching a high-powered Mac tower that’s more modular. This comes in the form of an A10x processor, which Apple says delivers over 30pc faster performance than the previous iPad Pro machines. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

Both iPad Pro models feature the same 12-megapixel cameras with optical image stabilization and 7-megapixel FaceTime HD cameras that are shipping in current iPhone 7 models.

What I do appreciate (lots) is the excellent speaker system that iPad Pro models have come with. You can also tell Siri to pay someone using credit or debit cars already in your Wallet. Storage options include the 64GB model with WiFi that costs AED 2499, the 64GB with cellular that costs AED 2999, the 256GB with WiFi for AED 2899, the 256GB with LTE for AED 3399, and the 512GB model for AED 3699 with WiFi/ LTE for AED 4199.