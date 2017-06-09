Here’s What an Amazon Exec Says About Apple’s HomePod

Even despite the platform’s advancements showcased at WWDC this week, Apple employees who formerly worked on the company’s Siri development team (as well as current software developers) expressed in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that they believe Siri is lagging behind competing voice-assistant platforms from Amazon and Google.

“This product is much more of a me-too offering”. But he saw a big negative – it is more expensive.

While Apple (aapl) didn’t mention any competitors by name during the event, the company’s HomePod has features that are strikingly similar to Amazon’s Echo, another smart home hub that has built-in speakers, is powered by a virtual assistant named Alexa, and can help users power the smart home.

The HomePod will be available this December for $349.

However, the Amazon (amzn) Echo costs $180.

In the video above we’ll walk you through a bit of the engineering behind how smart home devices work, from the stages each goes through to turn your voice into executable computer commands and how each understands what you’re trying to say.

Apple played up the rich speaker quality of HomePod, and synched it with the company’s music service that boasts 27 million subscribers. Apple’s marketing chief, Phil Schiller said, “You don’t have to know what any of that is; just know that it sounds incredible”.

Both companies’ products, along with similar ones offered by the company Sonos, have been on the market for quite some time, earning many loyal consumers in the process.

“If you are paying the extra money because Apple is requiring you to do so to access your stuff, that is the Apple tax and it is the kind of thing that people don’t like”.

Yet how well Apple differentiates its new product with others already widely available is questionable.

Maybe this explains why Siri support was low on the feature list when Apple announced HomePod, its venture into the smart speaker space now dominated by the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

“Is it going to be an Echo killer?”

Apple-designed upward-facing woofer, paired with the custom A8 chip, enables bass management through real-time software modeling that ensures the speaker delivers the deepest and cleanest bass possible, with low distortion. A Google Home killer? To take on its rival Echo, Apple had always been rumored to be working on a device. Apple’s HomePod will retail for $349 when it’s released later this year.