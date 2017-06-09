Hezbollah-Linked Suspects Arrested for Plotting New York Attack

USA law enforcement agencies arrested two American citizens on suspicion of planning attacks against Israeli and American targets in Panama under the auspices of the Hezbollah terror organization.

Mr O’Neill noted that Mr Kourani, who was born in Lebanon, received sophisticated military training overseas on at least two occasions, including in the use of a rocket propelled grenade.

Samar El Debek, 37, was arrested in Livonia and was in court earlier this week on related terrorism charges.

USA officials said Kourani received weapons training from Hezbollah as a teenager in Lebanon before moving to the United States legally in 2003, to obtain degrees in biomedical engineering and business administration.

They alleged that he was recruited into Hezbollah’s operations unit Islamic Jihad in 2008, and the following year became a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Hezbollah, a Shi’ite group aligned with Iran and the government of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, has been designated a terrorist organization by the US State Department since 1997.

Based on information El Debek provided to the FBI, FBI bomb technicians have assessed that El Debek has a “high degree of technical sophistication” in the area.

Kourani meanwhile surveilled American targets, including military and law enforcement facilities in New York City.

El Debek, also a naturalized USA citizen, was recruited by Hezbollah in late 2007 or early 2008, according to the Justice Department, which said he conducted multiple covert operations in Panama and Thailand, but his home base continued to be the United States.

In 2010, officials at the State Department described Hezbollah as “the most technically capable terrorist group in the world, and a continued security threat to the United States”.

-Conspiracy to receive military-type training from a designated foreign terrorist organization, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

El Debek also allegedly conducted missions for Hezbollah in Thailand and Panama. Sweeney thanked the hundreds of investigators who he said comprise the FBI's New York JTTF and "display constant vigilance on our behalf". Attempts to reach Kourani's attorney Peggy Cross-Goldenberg and Debek's attorney Robert Soloway were not immediately successful.

The agency said no specific plot was underway.