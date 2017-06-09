History made as first female Sikh MP elected

SLOUGH, UK-Former Gravesham mayor Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi has made history by being elected as the first turban wearing Sikh in the UK Parliament. Ms. Gill, 44, has won from Birmingham Edgbaston seat defeating her Conservative Party rival Caroline Squire by 6,917 votes.

Among the remaining Labour party hopefuls – Rohit Dasgupta, Hitesh Tailor, Navin Shah, Navendu Mishra and Manjinder Kang – were also unable to make a dent and in most cases lost out to popular sitting MPs.

His father Jaspal Singh Dhesi, who now runs a construction company in United Kingdom, was the president of Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar, Gravesend.

Dhesi said he was humbled and wish to serve the town where he was born and raised. “Labour is taking some important Conservative scalps”, he added.

Bhai Amrik Singh, chair of the Sikh Federation, was quoted by the BBC as saying: “We are delighted to have the first Sikh woman MP in Preet Kaur Gill in Birmingham, Edgbaston”. Dhesi gained double the votes of his Tory opponent.

Among some of the other Indian-origin contestants’ results declared so far, Conservative party’s Priti Patel has held on to her stronghold of Witham in Essex with a solid majority of 18,646 votes.

So far, the tally looks stronger for the Labour Party with seven Indian-origin MPs to Tory’s five.

Despite becoming Britain’s second female head of government after Margaret Thatcher, Theresa May’s appointment last July generated media reports focussing on her high heels and gender rather than her policies or capability as a prime minister.

Overall 32% of MPs are women but there are significant variations between parties.