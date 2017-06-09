Holden unveils sleek next-gen Commodore Supercar concept

Replacing the last Australian-built Commodore due to the end of Holden manufacturing, the new five-door hatchback Commodore road vehicle is set to be imported from Germany. With that name, though, comes some gnarly responsibility.

Holden has just revealed the first concept images of the next generation Commodore Supercar and it looks great. It’s low, it’s mean, and it’s got a massive wing out back – proper Supercars style, and a look that you won’t find on any Buick Regal here in the US.

In massive news for the category, Holden has also confirmed the next-gen Commodore will be a twin-turbocharged V6 engine, suitable for Supercars’ Gen 2 regulations. A turbocharged V6 is now in development in MI, and it will be run as a wildcard entry in 2018 before replacing the V8 completely for the 2019 season.

This doesn’t really have any bearing on the USA, since we neither participate in nor televise the Supercars series. Holden’s race cars are another story, however.

In addition to giving a peek at what the Commodore race auto will look like when it takes to the track next year, Holden also revealed that its next-gen racer will see the return of the current V8 engine for its first season.

It is expected that the new Commodore will undergo its aero evaluation in the fourth quarter of this year.

This comes as Holden release the design concept for the next generation Commodore race auto, created by GM designer Peter Huges.

“I can’t wait to see it out on the track claiming race wins next year”, says Mark Harland, executive director-GM Holden Marketing.

The staggered introduction is created to make the transition to the new Commodore as seamless as possible while ensuring Triple Eight’s front running drivers remain competitive in the championship next year, as well as providing Supercars’ technical department with knowledge of the engine’s performance potential to ensure there is parity with the current naturally-aspirated 5.0-litre V8 that rival teams may continue to use in 2019 and beyond.