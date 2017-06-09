HomePod, Apple’s 1st major new product since Apple Watch, unveiled

Siri was also front-and-center of Apple’s machine-learning, a type of artificial intelligence that helps software adapt to data and recognize patterns automatically.

According to Digital Spy, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to the stage at its Worldwide Developer Conference to confirm that it had struck a deal with Amazon to bring their Prime Video streaming service to the Apple TV, “later this year”.

So – a cynic might say Apple has just launched the world’s most-hyped bluetooth speaker – not much imagination there.

Apple has finally come up with a Google Home and Amazon Echo killer.

Apple’s latest update to its Mac operating system focuses on core technologies and improved innards with support for numerous VR technologies.

Since the launch of Amazon’s Echo a year ago and Google Home in March, both of which have been popular with consumers, Apple had been widely expected to enter the market.

Amazon has certainly been keen to bolster its lineup of original programming in recent years, especially in the face of tough competition from Netflix and it’s critically acclaimed lineup, which includes hits like Stranger Things and House of Cards. And with the $349 price tag, it’s clear that that’s exactly the type of consumer Apple is marketing this device to.

People went from being happy and excited to sitting in workshops and realizing, ‘I can’t use it.’ Some went back to that attitude: Siri’s always going to be dumb. In addition, Apple’s tvOS and watchOS received minor updates.

Analysts said Apple is playing to its strength in the music industry by focusing on sound quality and its catalog of songs.

Next up was Apple’s new version of macOS called High Sierra, which was launched with new Safari browser. Cook has always been bullish about the prospects for augmented reality, and Apple is working on smart glasses, people familiar with the plans have said.

Siri can also handle advanced searches within the music library, allowing users to ask questions such as “Hey Siri, who’s the drummer in this?” or create a shared Up Next queue with everyone in the home. Daryanani said Apple may also announce an iPad Pro with a faster processor in an attempt to revive its long-slumping tablet sales. It’s also what Microsoft is targeting with the Surface Pro; a new model comes out on June 15. New iMacs released Monday are getting better displays and graphics capabilities.

Apple also made improvements to Siri including making the assistant’s voice sound more natural when responding to users. For now, Siri can only translate spoken English into five other languages, while Google’s service can work with more than 100 languages, but it’s a start.

The company said its App Store has so far paid out $70 billion to developers, of which 30% was made a year ago.