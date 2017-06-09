HomePod Is Apples Unimaginative Answer To Google Home And Amazon Echo

Satiating the curiosity, Apple has finally come up with its smart speaker.

We heard rumors that Apple would be launching a new Siri Speaker, the device is now official and it is called the HomePod.

“This product is much more of a me-too offering”.

The HomePod can scan the space around it to optimize audio accordingly. But he saw a big negative – it is more expensive.

Homepod will launch in the US, UK and Australia in December 2017 and in other markets in 2018.

The HomePod speaker is photographed in a a showroom during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference Monday in San Jose, Calif.

Amazon sells Echo devices for US$179, and smaller “Dot” versions for US$50.

A survey released last month by research firm eMarketer found Echo speakers held 70.6 percent of the United States market, compared with 23.8 percent for Google Home. Advanced searches will even tell users the particular musician playing in a song.

It is created to work with the Apple Music subscription service and can produce rich sound while tapping into the artificial intelligence power of Siri. Apple’s HomePod will retail for $349 when it’s released later this year.

Apple is also updating the operating software for its Apple Watch, including new watch faces, more personalized alerts that use machine learning to tailor information to you based on your routines and tastes. But I did notice the HomePod was able fill a large room very well and sounded great no matter what angle I was listening from, which Apple says is possible because the HomePod is smart enough to intelligently tune itself and balance the audio to match any room or position you put it in.

Apple’s products tend to follow a specific routine when it comes to naming.

“Apple reinvented portable music with iPod and now HomePod will reinvent how we enjoy music wirelessly throughout our homes”, said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Blau suspected Apple only gave a glimpse at its vision for HomePod, noting its potential to be a command centre for smart houses and to mesh with iPhones, iPads, online services and more.

“The recordings are securely stored in the [Amazon Web Services] cloud and tied to your account to allow the service to be personalized for each user”, an Amazon spokeswoman said in an email.

“Is it going to be an Echo killer?”

Data for the Google Home is encrypted in transit and at rest, which means that it’s protected as it heads to Google’s servers and encoded again where it’s stored.

Mac models were also boosted to work with virtual reality gear, a move by Apple into technology that Facebook has embraced with its Oculus unit. More than two years after negotiations begun, Apple TV has signed a deal to bring Amazon Prime Video to its screens.