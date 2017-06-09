HomePod: New Intelligent Home Speakers From Apple

Siri is getting a new voice, and the Mac is getting a new name.

Apple unveiled its home speaker during WWDC 2017 on Monday.

Apple has confirmed that its HomePod smart speaker will be priced at $349 (£270) when it emerges at the end of 2017. Many spectators were expecting a Siri speaker revelation but instead, Apple stunned us with this elegant device. As Apple put it onstage, its goal is nothing less than building a speaker that will “reinvent home music” in the same way that the iPod did for portable music so many years ago. However, with far-field listening capabilities and integrated Siri, the HomePod instantly surpasses Apple TV to become Apple’s most capable smart home hub.

Want directions? They’re coming from Apple Maps.

Amazon and Google both have policies for dealing with demands for data on the Echo and the Home. Some useful voice commands like “Hey Siri, play something different”, will fire up the AI device to browse through millions of music options.

It’s especially frustrating because Apple had a huge opportunity with Siri here that it could have taken advantage of. The smartwatch promises to learn about your routines to figure out what information to display.

The Apple smart speaker is also equipped to perform functions such as setting kitchen timers, reminders, and even calendar integration. It will block videos that start playing automatically, for instance, and can also prevent ads from following and profiling users.

The newest macOS version is called “High Sierra” and it has a slew of improvements over previous versions.

Google Assistant (Google Home) or Alexa (Amazon Echo) or Siri (Apple HomePod)? You need to connect the speakers to the internet, and they will send your queries to Google, Amazon or Apple servers respectively, and they will send an appropriate response back to the speaker.

Augmented reality, along with VR, are the future of tech and Apple understands this very well. Augmented reality is the blending of the physical and virtual worlds.

Apple marketing boss Phil Schiller said Apple wanted to combine good speakers with smart speakers you can talk to, referencing Sonos and Amazon Alexa. And even putting intelligence aside, Siri is still at a disadvantage when it comes to the basic task of voice recognition, another key part of the equation that Apple largely ignored at WWDC.

Apple is introducing a 10.5-inch iPad Pro in an attempt to revive interest in its once hot-selling line of tablets. Other features include new phot-editing tools like curves, better filtering tools, an updated file management system, VR support, and a Metal 2 developer kit that can be ordered with an AMD GPD to tune apps for external graphics. But multiple factors, including internal reshuffles and talent departures, an apparent lack of vision clarity, but also the success of the iPhone and the increased focus on user privacy are factors that “helped” Apple fall behind with Siri.

For photos, Apple is replacing JPEGs with a new format meant to reduce file sizes. The Apple HomePod only works with the Apple HomeKit. Apple will also have new tools for organising photos and creating sharable videos. For Apple, which tends to update hardware every couple of years, that’s a long time.

For some reason this was a feature that was not mentioned during the iOS 11 announcement but was later discovered during the beta of the software.