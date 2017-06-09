HomePod vs. Google Home vs. Amazon Echo

In what could be perceived at a dig at other key rival and its main competition, Amazon’s Echo, Apple really hammered home an emphasis on HomePod’s audio quality.

Aside from the expected introduction of new versions of its mobile (iOS 11) and computer (High Sierra) operating systems-the latter of which does come with one exciting feature, blocking autoplay videos on Safari-the other big announcement at the unusually hardware-focused presentation was the unveiling of a new version of Apple’s desktop model iMac Pro. The role of digital assistants in devices is likely to become increasingly important within driverless cars and as homes become more connected.

Created to work with an Apple Music subscription for access to over 40 million songs, HomePod provides deep knowledge of personal music preferences and tastes and helps users discover new music. It’ll arrive in the United Kingdom and Australia at the same time and, though won’t be hitting the Middle East until next year. Either way, we won’t know for sure until the HomePod launches in December.

Assuming Apple follows the same plan with the HomePod, pre-orders will probably start being accepted sometime around Black Friday, which is November 24 in 2017. Shoppers have been known to wait in enormous lines outside Apple stores when a new gadget goes on sale.

“Apple is also starting to differentiate their approach to reassure consumers about their privacy“, said Thomas Husson, a principal analyst at Forrester.

How Much Does the HomePod Cost?

The Apple HomePod is going to be made available initially in Australia, the United Kingdom and the U.S., and that will be in December 2017. And while Sonos doesn’t have built-in voice control like Echo or HomePod, a Sonos spokesperson told CNET today that “we’re making great progress with the Alexa integration” that the company announced and demoed earlier this year. Whether you care about a lot of them is not what I’m here to talk about, but I did want to at least highlight the HomePod, which is Apple’s Google Home and Amazon Echo competitor. To show you in the simplest form how it compares to Google Home and Amazon Echo, we put together the chart below.

HomePod stands 7-inches tall, housing built-in speakers and is powered by the same A8 processor as the iPod.

Automatic room-sensing technology allows HomePod to learn its position in a room. “The lows were deep, sonorous, but not chest-thumping”.

The speaker is fully compatible with the entire Apple Music library and will be able to answer advanced Siri questions, including the ability to look up drummers and pianists.

For the world’s most successful company, “it’s not about being first, it’s about being the best”.

A new Siri interface on the Apple Watch will also blend users’ calendar information with other useful details, like airline tickets they may have booked, the company said.

And remember that Amazon has Echo speakers that retail for as little as $50, while an entry-level Sonos Play:1 will run you $199. On the surface, the name sounds nearly nothing like a high-fidelity music device, but under the hood the unit features a plethora of multitasking commands all natively powered by Siri’s voice control algorithms.