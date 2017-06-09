Honda sets self-driving goals

A central theme for this year’s corporate mission is the advancement of mobility that will enable customers to improve their daily lives, he said.

– Japanese auto giant Honda has broken down its plans for fully autonomous vehicles, confirming that it intends to introduce cars that require no driver intervention by 2025, Engadget reveals.

For 2020, Honda and Acura models will receive highly-automated freeway driving capability. It’s not totally self-driving, though – in certain situations, like bad weather or road conditions, a human will need to take the wheel. The difference being that the vehicles they intend to have out and about by 2025 will apparently step up to Level-4. Running concurrent to the exhibition is the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Conference, which attracts technical leaders and executives from global technology companies to reveal what is driving demand, and shaping novel technologies and new innovations at the cutting edge. A second test involving only camera sensors, demonstrated Honda’s AI and Deep Learning system’s ability to respond to changing driving situations, such as roads without proper lane markings, as well as detecting pedestrians and bicyclists at night with partial visibility. It uses accumulated experience stored in the vehicle’s data to predict outcomes and take appropriate action to ensure safe driving.

Autonomous driving technology developed by Honda will allow occupants of its vehicles to sleep while on the go by 2025, said Honda CEO Takahiro Hachigo.

According to Takahiro, Honda is striving to provide its customers with a sense of confidence and trust by offering automated driving that will keep vehicles away from any risky situation and make the people around the vehicle feel safe.

In October 2016, the company had established, within Honda R&D, an Electric Vehicle Development Division, which will be in charge of developing the entire vehicle including the powertrain and body. Honda is going to reveal its all-electric vehicle most probably at the upcoming Frankfurt motor show.

Honda has also announced plans for various forms of electric vehicles to be two-thirds of the company’s sales by 2030. The breakdown is even more interesting though: 50% would be hybrids (HEV) and another 15% would consist of plug-in hybrid models (PHEV), all-electric (BEV) and fuel cell vehicles.