Hope Trump will rethink decision on Paris deal: Rajnath

Among other things, the French video says that the $3bn (£2.3bn) that former US Presdent Barack Obama pledged to the Green Climate Fund is “less per capita than many other countries including Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Sweden”. The former mayor is a public opponent of Trump’s environmental policies.

“Mitigation is much cheaper than adaptation”.

Newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron hasn’t shied away from his criticism of Donald Trump’s position on climate change in recent weeks.

“In the US, it is local and state governments, along with businesses, that are primarily responsible for the dramatic decrease in greenhouse gas emissions in recent years”, the letter reads. “They know it will continue to shackle our economy”, said Pruitt, who serves as Trump’s Environment Protection Agency administrator.

Trump has said in the past that the idea of an apocalyptic threat from global climate change, of the sort promoted by green lobby groups, is a flim-flam proposition created to extort money from the US and other advanced economies.

In response, France’s foreign ministry posted a 44-second-long video on Twitter and said: “We’ve seen the @WhiteHouse video about the #ParisAccord”. And if the President wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we’ll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks. “It’s to give their country an economic edge over the United States“.

“The government plays a huge part in the R&D (research and development) infrastructure in this country”, said Nahm. Leaders of 211 cities have declared themselves “Climate Mayors” and promised to work toward the Paris targets.

The signatories are also delivering concrete emissions reductions that will help the USA meet its emissions pledge under the Paris Agreement.

He also said “India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions, billions and billions of foreign aid from developed countries” and while the United States was expected to cut production of coal under the accord, India could double it.

The Trump administration has been hyping up a “Pittsburgh, not Paris” rally now being held at a park across from the White House – but it looks like Trump isn’t in attendance.

“If we can, great. We’re saying, ‘We will do it, but we’ll do it under our terms, ‘” Haley said. But history since then has abounded with frustration and failure.

(Although the cities cannot technically join the agreement as they’re not members of the United Nations, they can informally agree to its guidelines.) According to a statement from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who serves as the chair of C40, an worldwide coalition of mayors focused on climate action, the cities remain united in their goals.

Just six years before the achievement of the Paris Agreement, a global attempt to resolve climate change at Copenhagen, Denmark, collapsed.

Darren Rosenblum, law professor at Pace University in NY, says the business community is coming together to address the most direct threat posed by a U.S. pullout – loss of competitiveness as the rest of the world barrels toward a greener economy.

However, the consequences could be significant for the United States if the withdrawal does happen in the end.

“The withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, when set against the backdrop of the earlier withdrawal from TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership), further narrows the window for USA business and workers to participate in – and benefit from – some of the fastest growing markets in the world”, said Livingston.