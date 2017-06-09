House GOP on track to undoing post-2008 financial rules

House Republicans passed the Financial Choice Act Thursday afternoon, a bill that repeals nearly 40 of the strict banking regulations of former President Obama’s 2010 Dodd-Frank legislation meant to prevent another financial collapse.

U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon) voted today in support of H.R 10, the “Financial CHOICE Act“, that passed by a vote of 233-186.

Big financial firms favor the House bill’s removal of the retirement account rule, commonly named fiduciary rule, which forces brokers to put customer interest before their own.

Sponsored by Texas Republican Jeb Hensarling, the bill would give the president the power to fire the heads of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the consumer watchdog agency created under Dodd-Frank, and the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, at any time for any – or no – reason.

The legislation would exempt smaller banks from a number of Dodd-Frank requirements. Hensarling considers its structure to be undemocratic.

“I look forward to going to conference with them soon”, Hensarling said.

Financial reform advocates argue the Choice Act would leave the USA economy vulnerable to another financial crisis.

Opponents of the act say the reform would be disastrous for working Americans.

Economists also dispute claims the bill has hobbled lending and other financial activities.

While acknowledging the bill will likely face insurmountable opposition once it reaches the Senate, Democratic lawmakers, activists, and consumer protection groups have nonetheless urged focused resistance, pointing out that the Republican-controlled Congress could attempt to pass the legislation in a piecemeal fashion.

House Republicans pointed to Wall Street’s concerns about the capital levels, as well as the Financial Choice Act’s tougher federal penalties for financial fraud, to counter charges that they were doing Wall Street’s bidding. “That’s not our intention”.

In a meeting with business leaders in April, Trump singled out Dodd-Frank as an example of what he called “horrendous” regulations, and pledged to fix it. Its journey through the Senate, however, is expected to be much more hard, with Democrats keen to curtail any attempts to soften regulation of financial services. The new agency would be funded by Congress, instead of Federal Reserve and subject to more congressional oversight. Christopher Dodd, D-Conn.

The Financial CHOICE Act, a massive bill from Republican Rep. Jeb Hensarling, the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, would do away with numerous protections in the landmark Dodd-Frank Act. Smaller banks, however, claimed the regulations required were too burdensome for their size.

“The big banks are bigger”.

“Beyond that what you have are Republicans – including the chairman of the committee, Mr. Hensarling, who is a very honorable, very pleasant, deeply rigidly ideological conservative who is essentially against any regulation”.

“All of the promises of Dodd-Frank were broken”, said Rep.

But Democrats said Republicans were making the country vulnerable to another financial crisis. “We have come so far since the financial crisis-but the Republicans’ #WrongChoiceAct threatens to put Americans at risk once again”, Tweeted Rep. Waters.

Despite the bill’s passage in the House, the prospects that it will become law are dim.

That may be easier said than done, based on what is widely expected to happen next in the Senate, where 60 votes are needed and there are only 52 Republicans.

“I think people are too dismissive of this bill being D.O.A”.