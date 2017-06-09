House Oks bill to expand off-track betting

In Connecticut, House leaders Wednesday passed major legislation aimed at expanding casino gambling in the state. The bill, which already passed in the Senate, now heads to Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

The proposal for the construction of a commercial casino in the northern part of the state first emerged back in 2015. The two tribes already operate casinos on tribal land in southeastern CT.

The same bill also creates a new entertainment sharing agreement between the tribes – owners and operators of Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun – and entertainment arenas across CT with 5,000 or more seats. House Minority Leader Rep. Themis Klarides (R-Derby) adding, “We have to focus on jobs and the bill we did last night, that’s why I supported it, was the one bill that really focused on jobs particularly in Eastern Connecticut”.

Eventually, the need for additional revenue sources and the gloomy possibility of over 9,000 people employed at Connecticut’s existing casinos to lose their jobs prevailed in the House. The House then approved a companion bill, by a vote of 77-72.

Under the second bill, Sportech Venues will be allowed to have eight more off-track betting licenses, for a total of 24 possible locations throughout the state.

“I think there are some constitutional issues that might come with this casino being put into East Windsor“.

Uri Clinton, MGM’s Senior Vice-president, told reporters after the vote, “It’s probably the worst example of how to form casino legislation”.

The Mohegans and Mashantucket Pequots’ joint casino is planned to feature around 2,000 slot machines and up to 150 table games. However, it is important to note that it will not have a hotel or any other non-gambling amenity. The tribes say not doing this is a big gamble with thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in state revenue.

The state will tax the MGM casino at 25 percent of the gross gaming revenues.

Although the casino proposal has gained the necessary legislative support, its trials are far from over.

CT lawmakers on Wednesday closed out a legislative session marked by the closest partisan divide in recent history and continued disagreement over how to fix the state’s fiscal troubles.

The major gambling operator has previously expressed interest in building a Las Vegas-style resort in Connecticut’s southern part, where it would be able to draw clientèle from NY. That was also the case on Wednesday, with bills concerning protections for women’s health care coverage, permission for electric carmaker Tesla to open retail stores in the state and possible assistance for the Millstone nuclear power complex. The Kent based Schaghticoke tribe, which is also threatening legal action, is urging the governor to veto the bill.