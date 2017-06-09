House votes to roll back post-2008 financial rules

House Republicans, meanwhile, believe Dodd Frank’s regulations are stifling credit creation and impeding economic growth while placing undue regulatory burdens on institutions and preventing the efficient deployment of financial industry capital.

Unless the GOP pulls a procedural maneuver known as budget reconciliation, bipartisan compromise is the only way any rollback of Dodd-Frank makes it to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The newly approved legislation would attempt to ease the burden on the country’s almost 6,000 banks by offering them a choice: If they want to avoid numerous regulatory barriers imposed during the Obama administration, they would have to significantly increase their emergency financial surpluses. The Choice Act would also allow financial institutions to get exemptions from requirements that test how banks would weather a financial downturn.

Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, said “Every promise of Dodd-Frank has been broken”.

No Democrats voted for the measure, while just one Republican voted against it – Walter Jones of North Carolina.

Republicans argued Dodd-Frank’s regulations slowed lending and made it more hard for small businesses to receive loans. Democrats say subjecting the CFPB to congressional appropriations is the first step in eviscerating the agency.

Republicans say Dodd-Frank provisions made it harder for banks to provide loans to business. “Under this legislation, independent financial services professionals will be able to protect their senior clients from exploitation without violating privacy laws in addition to several other significant reforms”.

While former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey’s testimony gripped most of the nation, Republicans voted to repeal a significant piece of Obama-era banking legislation.

The overhaul bill targets the heart of the law’s restrictions on banks by offering a trade-off: Banks could qualify for most of the regulatory relief in the bill so long as they meet a strict requirement for building capital to cover unexpected big losses.

The Senate Banking Committee’s top Democrat, Sherrod Brown of OH, has struck a more critical tone. The government continued to bail out the financial sector, courtesy of the American taxpayer, and therefore investors, in all their rationality, continued to put their eggs in the big bank basket. Republican supporters have argued that their proposal would continue to protect the USA economy from risks highlighted when the failure of investment bank Lehman Brothers forced billions of dollars in taxpayer bailouts.

Dodd-Frank was based on the false idea that the 2008 financial crisis was caused by insufficient regulation of the private sector. “We will make sure there is needed regulatory relief for our small banks and credit unions, because it’s our small banks and credit unions that lend to our small businesses that are the jobs engine of our economy and make sure the American dream is not a pipe dream”.

“This partisan, risky legislation would once again leave families, seniors, and servicemembers at the mercy of predatory lenders, and put taxpayers back on the hook to pay for Wall Street’s greed and recklessness, ” said a statement from Brown. The CHOICE Act rips nearly every bit of this away.

It also restructures and largely dismantles the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, created under Dodd-Frank to guard individuals against fraud in lending.