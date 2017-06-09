How Apple Could Challenge Amazon’s $10 Billion in New Revenue

Noting HomePod’s “premium” price, Limp points out that that you can place eight of the company’s best-selling Echo Dots in a home for the same price as one new Apple speaker, at least when purchasing the Dots in a three-pack.

Of course, despite the fact that the previous five had already covered everything in the Apple spectrum, no one was expecting anything on the iPhone. “That’s completely different from Google Home and Amazon Echo“.

Given the publishing and design markets are still Apple heartlands the introduction of products that would slot into a corporate environment should be welcomed by the channel according to analysts. “Just like what we did to portable music, we want to reinvent home music”.

Considering those two differences, Limp didn’t seem concerned the HomePod would start eating into the Echo’s customer base. Created to work with an Apple Music® subscription for access to over 40 million songs, HomePod provides deep knowledge of personal music preferences and tastes and helps users discover new music.

Apple’s new HomePod speaker may be music to the ears of its loyal fans, but how much it can crank up volume in the smart speaker market remains to be heard. White and Space Grey and will cost you $349, which is fair in my opinion, keeping the Apple’s product prices in mind. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. A Google Home killer?

Mr. Cook also used the Apple keynote to show off new iPad and Mac computer models, as well as provide glimpses at coming versions of the software powering the technology titan’s devices.

The Echo comes with a 2.5-inch woofer and 2-inch tweeter, plus seven microphones to hear you no matter where in the room you’re stood.

Will you be interesting in buying the new HomePod for your home?

As a home assistant, HomePod is a great way to send messages, get updates on news, sports and weather, or control smart home devices by simply asking Siri to turn on the lights, close the shades or activate a scene. But the real competition between Apple, Google and Amazon in smart speakers may come down to the quality of their intelligent assistants. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year. As a music-playing device, it will also be a challenger to Sonos, whose wi-fi-controlled speakers are used by many smartphone users for home entertainment. Most of these reasons no longer apply, given the current state of both music streaming services and local wireless streaming technologies. However, the criticism is mostly reserved for the aesthetic of the speaker, not the functionality itself.

Apple Vice-President Phil Schiller said the company’s Siri team had tuned the assistant into a “musicologist” that learns the tastes of listeners and gets songs from the Internet cloud. Publishers like The New York Times and Bloomberg develop for the home speakers, appliances interact with them through voice controls, and consumers can shop through them. By saying, “Hey Siri, I like this song”, HomePod and Apple Music become the flawless musicologist, learning preferences from hundreds of genres and moods, across tens of thousands of playlists, and these music tastes are shared across devices.