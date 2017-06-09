How does Apple’s HomePod speaker sound?

HomePod is created to work with the Apple Music subscription service and can produce rich sound while tapping into the artificial intelligence power of Siri.

Apple’s John Ternus speaks during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2017.

Apple has announced its long-rumored answer to the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

WWDC is Apple’s annual pitch to software engineers to continue building programs for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. You can also control your HomeKit devices remotely now, using the Home app on any iOS device. The Apple HomePod also incorporates Siri, the digital voice-activated assistant for Apple. Users might be able to send music from an iOS or Mac device over AirPlay, but it doesn’t sound like there’s a way to request music by voice from third-party services like Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, or TuneIn. The $349 device – shipping in December for the US, United Kingdom and Australia – stands at seven inches tall, is wrapped in mesh fabric and comes packed with the same dual-core A8 chip used in the iPhone 6, giving it the “biggest brain ever in a speaker“, according to Apple’s marketing chief Phil Schiller. “If Apple had not done this, its customers would embrace Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant”. It’s nowhere near as intelligent as the Google Home, which is powered by the Assistant and taps into Google Search.

Like Amazon’s Echo and the Google Home speakers, users interact with the new device via voice commands. The Siri Speaker may be more of a living room device than a kitchen device.

Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi said the next Mac operating system will be named “High Sierra” in tribute to the California mountain range. Siri was introduced as a feature in the iPhone 4S in 2011, three years before Amazon came out with Alexa and the Echo. Google, meanwhile, previewed new speaker features such as hands-free phone calling during its software conference last month.

Apple is updating its smartwatch to give it more “smarts” using the Siri digital assistant. The upgraded protocol supports multi-room audio, shared playlists and control via Apple TV.

More recently, reports surfaced indicating that Apple’s Siri speaker will boast virtual surround sound.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Apple hopped on the bandwagon of a technology product popularized by a competitor.

For instance, Apple’s large-size iPhones are now popular, after Apple initially resisted them despite strong sales for larger-display phones made by Samsung and other rivals. Could it be too little, too expensive, too late for Apple? Whatever way Apple goes, it could be a formative moment in the future of augmented and mixed reality, considering the sway the company has over consumers.

Apple also revealed updated versions of its iMac desktop computers and MacBook laptops. Software updates are also expected for Apple’s smartwatch and TV box for streaming online video.