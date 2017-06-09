How Does The Price Of Apple’s New HomePod Compare To Its Peers?

Apple has announced the HomePod, a breakthrough wireless speaker for the home that delivers incredible audio quality and uses spatial awareness to sense its location in a room and automatically adjust the audio. HomePod is its name, and Siri smarts is what drives it. Noting HomePod’s “premium” price, Limp points out that that you can place eight of the company’s best-selling Echo Dots in a home for the same price as one new Apple speaker, at least when purchasing the Dots in a three-pack. Google as of late propelled Google Assistant for iPhone, which we put straight on with Siri.

In totality, the HomePod managed to impress the first bunch of reviewers, but does it have in it what it takes to commercially take down the Google Home, Amazon Echo or Sonos Play:3? The HomePod sports a bulbous shape and looks nearly identical to Google’s smart speaker. Do you like the idea that you could buy an Echo speaker that came with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant?

Apple is known for its design ethos, which aims for minimalist perfection in every product. Ambient computing looks to be a huge market, and there have been rumors for months that Apple was getting in the game.

One of the anecdotes the report details concerns the hiring of Bill Stasior, a former Amazon search executive who arrived at Apple to oversee Siri about a year of Steve Jobs’s death, the man who brought Siri to Apple. So if you go for an Apple HomePod, you will need to first have HomeKit enabled accessories.

Limp also talked about what Amazon has learned about the market and consumer preference as it has released and refined its Echo offerings over the past several years. Given that it builds spatial awareness by playing 360-degree audio, the output is even. But he saw a big negative – it is more expensive. We have a message for Tim Cook – even Apple loving consumers are not stupid and at $350 you are not serious.

Tech reviewers, analysts, and Apple fans have started falling heads over heels in love with the HomePod. Plus there are separate mute and listen buttons. He’ll argue that integration with FaceTime and iMessage makes it the best home communicator on the market.

Third-party devices such as Lenovo’s Smart Assistant also use Amazon’s Alexa assistant. They didn’t bother with so many other hundreds of unique features.

It includes six different in-built microphones which allow users to interact with it while standing anywhere within a room.

Smart speakers are hot nowadays. Siri can do the usual smart assistant tasks, but the device’s music commands are designed specifically to work with a $10 monthly Apple Music subscription. Apple also laid some groundwork for augmented reality, the projection of digital features onto real-world surroundings, by giving app developers tools for incorporating AR into their products.

HomePod will simply be used to control music and a limited number of other functions, such as asking “who’s the drummer in this song?”, “turn off the lights”, “what’s the news?” or “set a timer“.

The HomePod only seems like a marginally out-of-touch product now. Siri was unlike anything else on the market at the time; you could ask it questions about the weather, use it to perform complex calculations, and have Siri make calls and send texts for you.