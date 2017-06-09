How drama of election 2017 night unfolded

With no clear victor emerging from Thursday’s election, a wounded May signalled she would fight on.

One reason May called an early election was to enlarge the Tory majority so that she had a buffer against the 60 or so Conservative lawmakers most passionate about Brexit and who remember she didn’t vote for it.

The BBC reported, however, that May did not plan to resign. “I don’t want to be derogatory but I think she is a lame duck prime minister”, he told BBC Radio.

It is projected to have only 261 members in the 650-seat House of Commons, compared to the Conservatives’ 318 seats.

Among some of the heavyweight losses of the night include that of former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg losing his Sheffield Hallam stronghold to the Labour party, while fellow party colleague Vince Cable – who had lost his seat in a shock result in 2015 – has regained his Twickenham seat with a solid majority of 9,762.

However parliament is due to meet again on Tuesday and if there is a clear sign that Mrs May can not form a government she will to resign.

Speaking as she was re-elected MP for Maidenhead, Mrs May said: “At this time, more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability”.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn smiles after arriving at his constituency in London. “The mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”, he said.

“I think that’s enough for her to go, actually”.

EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, tweeted early Friday that negotiations should start “when the United Kingdom is ready”.

Carolyn Fairbairn, the CBI’s director general, said: “For the next Government, the need and opportunity to deliver an open, competitive and fair post-Brexit economy that works for everyone across all our nations and regions has never been more important”.

Of course, the exit poll could be wrong, but investors initially took its findings as evidence that Britain is headed for a hung parliament, meaning a government will not be formed immediately, as would be the case if a majority was won.

“I’m afraid we ran a pretty terrible campaign, that’s probably me being generous”.

May had unexpectedly called the snap election seven weeks ago, even though no vote was due until 2020.

“Traders out there who were nervous about that exit poll but thought there was going to be an overall majority – you can see what they’re doing, they’re selling the pound”. May’s future as prime minister hangs by a thread.

Her opponents also took issue with her refusal to take part in a televised debate with other party leaders. Britain has faced two hung parliaments before, once in 1974 and more recently in 2010.

Asked if there would now be another election, Mr Corbyn said: “Parliament must meet and Parliament will have to take a decision on what happens”.

But May’s botched announcement of a reform in funding for elderly care, a strong grassroots campaign by Corbyn and the terror attacks, which increased scrutiny of her time as interior minister, changed the game.

Then, attacks in Manchester and London that killed a total of 30 people brought the campaign to a halt – twice, sent a wave of anxiety through Britain and forced May to defend the government’s record on fighting terrorism. Steven Fielding, a professor of politics at the University of Nottingham, called her “a zombie prime minister”.

Labour has said it will not seek a coalition, instead seeking to govern as a minority government if possible.

“While some have argued that a softer Brexit might ameliorate the downside, there is still the prospect of the contents of the Labour party manifesto”, said Michael Hewson, chief analyst with CMC Markets in London.

She has fewer seats than she started with. In one of many striking moments, the party lost the seat of Canterbury for the first time in a century.

Analysis suggested that Labour had benefited from a strong turnout among young voters. The Conservatives, or “Tories”, will now have to rule with the help of other parties.

“They are fundamentally anti-establishment in their attitudes and the vicar’s daughter (May) is very pro-establishment”.