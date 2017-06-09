How to Download and Install the New iOS 11 (Beta)

Changes implemented with the new iOS 11 operating system will give users greater control over location tracking, according to MacRumors.

You can swipe from anywhere to access your Dock which you can now customize with your own favorite apps.

A new smart speaker, updates to iOS, changes to the Apple Watch and much, much more were announced during the event.

There’s no need to laboriously open each app to discover which will definitively be incompatible with the next version of iOS, though.

Currently, the iOS 10.1 shows the warning to users when they try to install the 32-Bit app on their smartphone.

This is because, as expected, iOS 11 removes support for 32-bit devices and apps, a move which could see nearly 200,000 apps go the way of borkage when the update arrives. The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $38.74 a month for 24 months; 0% April, on Verizon device payment ($829.99 with a 2-yr contract, $929.99 full retail).

One of the most useful new features it comes with is the ability to wirelessly share the credentials of a WiFi network from one iOS device to another iOS device.

Apple brings its traditional file management to the iPad with iOS 11. If there is an arrow, tap it. You can easily restore the unused apps by clicking on the greyed out icon, should you wish. To access your software update page, simply choose Settings General Software Update. You can see the customisable action in the video below. The developers at Apple did think about this practical issue and confirmed that even though the application will be removed from the phone, the local data and the documents associated with the app will be saved in the device.

Failing that, ask the developer directly through its website if there are plans for an update or a replacement app. This will be more of a central place for files, where you can find or delete files when don’t want.

At this point in time, we only have our hands on the first developer beta of iOS 11.

The release date of the iOS 11 has been penciled in sometime this autumn, possibly to coincide with the launch of the iPhone 8.

Among other things, there are redesigns in the App Store, Calculator, and Podcasts, with a new app drawer in Messages.