HTC U11 with 6GB RAM and 128GB memory coming soon to India

We reported earlier that HTC will launch its latest flagship device, the HTC U11, in India in the second week of June. Today, we have a list of the countries where the HTC will start selling out its new HTC 11.

One can even use squeeze functionality to use voice to text feature.

Prolific tipster LlabTooFeR, who has a great track record with HTC leaks in the past, has claimed that the HTC U11 will be going on sale in nine countries including China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Hong Kong, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Philippines. The site further reveals that it will come in Brilliant Black and Amazing Silver colour options. Pricing starts at Euro 749 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for Europe, and in the United States at $749 (roughly Rs. 48,000), where it’s up for pre-order. The HTC U 11 is powered by a Qualcomm’s latest 64-bit Snapdragon 835 quad-core processor clocked at 2.45GHz along with Adreno 540 GPU to handle the graphics.

The HTC U11, HTC’s flagship phone for 2017, will be available in 6GB RAM and 128GB memory option, in addition to the base 4GB RAM and 64GB memory option, when it arrives here in the days to come.

As far rest of the specifications go, the smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch QHD display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Basically, there will be a 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage variant and a 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone supports expandable storage up to 2TB via microSD.

On the camera front, it comes loaded with a 12-megapixel rear camera with 4K recording, auto focus, HDR photo, LED Flash and face detection.

Flipping to the front camera, the U11 has a 16MP sensor paired with an f/2.0 aperture and 1080p video recording, while the Galaxy S8 has an 8MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1440p (aka 2K) video. With all these high-end specifications, the device is fuelled by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery and supports Quick Charge 3.0 for fast charging. The HTC U11 scored 90 in the DxO Mark whereas the other two phones scored 89 and 88 respectively.