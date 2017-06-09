Humane Society Breaks Ground On New Shelter

This sweet laid back guy loves to lounge around on comfy dog beds and just be by your side getting pets.

This week is National Pet Appreciation Week, and to recognize it, One Community Federal Credit Union is collecting items to donate to the Humane Society of Parkersburg. She is taking home a new member of her family.

Pearl came to the Humane Society of Summit County when her owner could no longer care for her. Ayslee will be meeting her new sisters very soon. She loves to get pets and rub up against you. The Humane Society of Midland County allows you to have that one on one time with both cats and dogs.

They’re holding a “Name your price”, adoption fee for any pet of your choice.

“There’s going to be a scavenger hunt, there’s product and food vendors, we’ve got a kids carnival area and silent auction, live entertainment”, said Judy Foster, executive director of the London Humane Society.

“Most of these dogs and cats won’t survive if they don’t make this flight”, Freekibble wrote on its Facebook page. There are several reasons why the they no-kill shelter is becoming so full. This is especially true before 4th of July, when dogs, cats and other animals are easily frightened by the loud booms and bursts of ﬁ reworks and may run away. “You may have new people that moved into the community that are not used to seeing the dogs running around and they’ll pick up a dog and bring it to us”, said Sizer. The shelter is open six days a week noon to 5 p.m. and is closed on Wednesdays.