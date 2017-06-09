Hung parliament explained: Are we really going back to the polls again?

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s gamble in calling an early election appeared Friday to have backfired spectacularly, with her Conservative Party on the verge of losing its majority in Parliament.

Her Conservative party still ended with comfortably the most seats, but have lost the majority vote, resulting in a hung parliament.

With 649 of 650 seats in the House of Commons declared, the Conservatives had 318 to the Labour Party’s 261.

If Labour formed a coalition with the parties most aligned with it, Liberal Democrats (12 seats) and the Scottish National Party (35 seats), current vote tallies show it would not be able to reach the 326 threshold needed to form a government.

“The Conservatives are clearly the largest party”, Mr Osborne said on ITV after the exit poll projection. However, with almost all votes counted, the Conservatives are on 315 seats, short of the 326 mark that ensures a majority.

“The prime minister called this election because she wanted a mandate”, he said, according to BBC.

Failing to offer any clues to her future, she said if her party won the most seats “it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do”.

Afterwards, she returned to Downing Street to deliver a statement which did not refer explicitly to last night’s election results – but stressed the themes of Brexit and security.

The stunning results thrust Northern Ireland’s DUP into the forefront, with its 10 seats enough to give the Conservatives a fragile partnership in which the DUP would support a Conservative minority government without a formal coalition.

The poll was released after polls closed at 10 p.m. (2100GMT), ending an unsettled national election held in the shadow of three deadly attacks in as many months.

Leader of UK Independence Party Paul Nuttall tweeted: “If the exit poll is true then Theresa May has put Brexit in jeopardy”.

“The party that has lost this election is the Conservative Party”.

She said: “I will now form a government”.

Along with the lengthy Brexit process, the United Kingdom has also dealt with multiple terror attacks in the last few months – most recently Saturday’s attack at London Bridge that killed eight people.