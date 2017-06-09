Hung Parliament Looms, Teresa May’s Future Uncertain in UK Election

Prime Minister Theresa May gambled for a larger majority to bolster her position in coming Brexit negotiations and lost.

An exit poll predicted Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative party would not win a majority of the 650 seats in parliament to take office alone, meaning she would have to form a coalition or attempt to govern with the backing of other smaller parties.

Leftist opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose Labour party surged from 20 points behind in the opinion polls, has told May to quit after she “lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”. Speaking after being re-elected to his London seat, Corbyn said May should “go. and make way for a government that is truly representative of all the people of this country”. Based on current seat projections, Labour and its potential allies fall short of the 326 required to form a majority.

Accepting victory in Islington North, Mr Corbyn said voters had opted for hope and “turned their backs on the politics of austerity”.

If Corbyn’s Labour do take power with the backing of the Scottish nationalists and the Liberal Democrats, both parties adamantly opposed to Brexit, Britain’s future will be very different to the course the Conservatives were planning and could even raise the possibility of a second referendum. May had called the early election in hopes of increasing her majority.

The shock result and the prospect that the European Union will now be negotiating with a shaky British government cast dark clouds over the Brexit negotiations just 10 days before they are due to start.

“Well, this morning it doesn’t look like a strong government, it doesn’t look like a stable government, it doesn’t look like a government that has any programme whatsoever”.

While the gap between the two parties has narrowed, virtually all polls suggest the Conservatives will retain control of Parliament.

“The arguments the Conservative Party put forward in this election have lost, and we need to change”.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has argued that Scotland, where a majority voted to remain in the European Union previous year, should not be bound by Mrs May’s plan to withdraw from the European Union single market, and have the right to hold an independence referendum at the end of the Brexit process.

Their former leader Nick Clegg, who was deputy prime minister during the coalition years, said the party would not prop up a Conservative government. Without a majority, the government can not be assured of passing legislation and often has to rely on the support of other parties.

The BBC’s political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, says Mrs May’s decision may prove to have been one of the biggest political mistakes of modern times.

Initially the sterling fell to nearly 88p against the euro as the first exit polls came out, however they have recovered slightly on the news that it is unlikely that Jeremy Corbyn will be Prime Minister.

The losses complicate the SNP’s plans to push for a new referendum on Scottish independence as Britain prepares to leave the EU. But attacks that killed 30 people in Manchester and London have forced her to defend the government’s record on terrorism, and this week she promised that if she wins she will crack down on extremism – even at the expense of human rights.

Sterling initially fell after an exit poll for the BBC, ITV and Sky released as the polls closed at 22:00 cast doubt on an overall Conservative majority, raising concerns about increased uncertainty and a possible delay to Brexit negotiations.

Last Saturday, three assailants wearing fake suicide vests mowed down pedestrians and launched a stabbing rampage around London Bridge, killing eight people before being shot dead by police.

That said, security was far from the only issue. “Politics is not going back into the box where it was before”.