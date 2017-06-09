Hung parliament would be a blow to Brexit negotiations

The result will heap pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to resign, after she called a snap election in the hope of increasing the Conservative majority in Parliament to strengthen her position in Brexit negotiations.

Meanwhile, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said the election result has generated further uncertainty for business communities, “who are already grappling with currency fluctuations, rising costs, and the potential impacts of Brexit”.

Mr Oettinger told German radio station Deutschlandfunk that in negotiations “a weaker partner weakens the whole thing”, while if both sides were strong “you get results more quickly”. “With a weak negotiating partner, there’s the danger that the negotiations will turn out badly”.

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has delivered a similar warning about the threats.

“We stand ready”, said Mr Oettinger.

On Brexit negotiations, Marshall said, “No business would walk into a negotiation without clear objectives, an agreed starting position, and a strong negotiating team. Let’s put our minds together on striking a deal”.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe was quick to scotch any suggestion that Britain might do a U-turn and ask to stay in the European Union – something that would need European Union agreement. Some compared her to her predecessor David Cameron, who sought to silence Eurosceptic fellow Conservatives by calling the referendum on European Union membership which ended his career and shocked Europe.

European Parliament Brexit pointman Guy Verhofstadt compared the British outcome to former British prime minister David Cameron’s ill-fated decision to call last year’s Brexit referendum.

He also said that the government will need to immediately reassure business it will protect the economy from any political turmoil. May formally triggered the two-year Brexit departure timetable in March.

Czech prime minister Bohuslav Sobotka said he was “delighted” that Jeremy Corbyn had significantly strengthened his party’s position, saying that the Labour leader was “the real victor of the British election”.

“We will have to see whether the negotiation chief will remain the same, how the relevant ministers will look”, he said.

At the Institute of Directors, Stephen Martin, Director General said “the majority of British business will be waiting to see whether a stable government can be formed in short order. It has an effect on tariff negotiations, on contract negotiations in business and in politics”.

In a note to clients, UBS wrote that a breakdown in talks was now more likely and would make it harder to reach a trade deal: “A tighter political balance could make it easier for Eurosceptics.to prevent the government from offering the compromises needed to secure a trade deal”.

Her insistence on a “hard” Brexit, which will see Britain leaving Europe’s single market and curbing European immigration, and her combative stance have alienated not just her own constituents, but her colleagues in the EU as well.

“If the UK is ready, we can perhaps go into a detailed debate because I think there is still a general understanding in the European Union that an EU with 28 member states, including the UK, is an even better place than an EU without the United Kingdom”.

Now we have a government which will be in place for the next five years, providing a platform to negotiate an exit which satisfies the various needs of a fractured nation.