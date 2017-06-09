Hyundai to Recall Nearly 600000 Cars in US

South Korea’s top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday it is recalling almost 600,000 cars sold in the United States for faulty parts. Affecting 437,400 cars, this defect could prevent hoods from latching properly, posing a safety risk if the hood is not properly closed.

Yesterday, Hyundai recalled more than 437,000 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles from the 2013-2017 model years to fix a potentially risky problem with their hood latches. Nothing major like the infamous ignition switch from GM or the ongoing Takata airbag business, then, even though the hood latch issue could potentially have more serious implications.

The subjected Santa Fe SUVs were made for the 2013-2017 model year and the affected Sonata and Genesis sedans were sold in 2015-2016, according to the NHTSA. The recall will start June 30.

The light that shows the parking brake is on may not light due to corrosion in a switch.

As a result, drivers might have been unaware of the fact the brake was engaged.

The two recalls are set to begin on June 30th.