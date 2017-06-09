‘I’m going to blow the plane up’

“It is alleged that a man tried to enter the cockpit and threatened the safety of passengers and staff”.

A passenger attempt at the cockpit caused flights to be suspended in Melbourne.

Tullamarine Airport officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Australia’s Channel Nine News said on Twitter that other passengers had subdued the attacker and that the Airbus A330 had landed without anyone being injured.

Leoncelli said he then approached the man who ran “down the side” to the back of the plane.

“Malaysia Airlines would like to stress that at no point was the aircraft ‘hijacked, ‘” the airline said in an emailed statement.

The airport reported 33 million passengers in 2016.

A Malaysia Airlines flight was grounded on Wednesday night following a security incident in which a passenger claimed he was carrying a bomb and tried to gain entry to the cockpit, the airline and police said.

“However we’d like to land and have the device checked”, the pilot said.

The airline said the man was apprehended by airport security after the plane landed and was sent to a remote part of the airport, where Mr Leoncelli said passengers waited 90 minutes before police boarded the plane.

The airport was put on lockdown following the incident, and there has been no word yet as to when flights to or from Melbourne Airport will resume.

“Disembarking passengers will be screened by Australian authorities, and will be accommodated at hotels”.

According to witnesses, the man was holding an “electronic frequency device” when he said to the flight attendant and others, “I’m going to blow up the plane”.

There are some reports that suggest the disruptive passenger appeared to be intoxicated.

Malaysian Airlines released a statement confirming the incident.

“I hadn’t done anything to him except confront him”, he said.

The Age, quoting a recording of air traffic control posted online, said a male voice could be heard saying: “We have a passenger trying to enter the cockpit“.

“MH128 safely landed in Melbourne airport at 11.41 p.m”.

“Malaysia Airlines practices a high level of security and safety, so they turned back”.

“There appears to be no imminent threat to passengers, staff or public and the investigation is ongoing”, he said. “They will be offered the next available flight or on other carriers”, added the airline.