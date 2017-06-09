IMac and MacBook get juiced, iMac Pro gets teased

Apple’s four software platforms – iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS – provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. This will be our most powerful and fastest Mac ever, which carries workstation-class computing to iMac for the first time.

There’s no denying Apple brought the goods to the newest iMacs, and they did it without going insane with price hikes.

In case you were wondering how much the new tech from Apple will set you back, well… we now have the official Indian prices. The 4K version moves up to a discrete AMD Radeon Pro 555 or 560 with up to 4GB of VRAM.

The iMac Pro’s black mouse. Finally, we come to the top of the line iMac introduced today, the 27-inch model that comes with a Retina 5K display and your choice of a Radeon Pro 570, 575, or 580.

The 21.5-inch model can be configured up to 32GB of RAM, while the 27-inch can get up to 64 GB of RAM. Pricing on the MacBook Pro will start at $1,299.

The new lineup starts at $1100 for the bottom end 21.5-inch, $1300 for the 4K 21.5-inch, and $1800 for the most affordable 27-inch.

Apple said that the new iMac display is 43% brighter at 500 nits and with support for 1 billion colors. They also support up to twice the memory.

These new iMacs will feature seventh-gen Kaby Lake processors from Intel.

12-inch MacBook starting at $1,299. Both come with Touch Bar with Touch ID and Thunderbolt 3.

The MacBook Air is also getting a small update with a 1.8GHz Intel processor.

Apple announced a new iMac Pro and updated MacBooks today at their World Wide Developer Conference 2017 in San Jose, Calif. Those dabbling in Machine Learning can take advantage of the Vega GPU’s 22 Teraflops of half-precision computation power. Its new design is said to deliver up to 80 per cent more cooling capacity than the iMac, without sacrificing the thin design. There’s 16GB of high-bandwitdh memory with 11 Teraflops of single-precision compute power which an official press release claims will offer “real-time 3D rendering and immersive, high frame rate VR”.

He also added that we have thrilled to give developers and customers a sneak peek at iMac Pro.