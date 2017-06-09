IMac Pro: Apple’s $4999 Mac for the pros

Back in April, we first heard that Apple may be planning a new iMac Pro, powered by an Intel Xeon processor, ECC memory and better discrete graphics.

Fusion drives-which include both SSD and spinning disk-will be standard on all new 27-inch configurations, and the SSD will be up to 50 percent faster, Apple said.

The iMac Pro features a 27-inch Retina 5K display that supports 1 billion colors, confirming previous rumors that the specification will return from the 2015 edition of the iMac. Featuring a new next-generation compute core and up to 16GB of on-package high-bandwidth memory (HBM2), iMac Pro with the Vega GPU delivers up to an fantastic 11 Teraflops of single-precision compute power for real-time 3D rendering and immersive, high frame rate VR.

iMac Pro features 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times faster networking. The iMac Pro, however, comes in a sleek space gray aluminum design with a matching matte wireless keyboard and other accessories.

Does the new iMac Pro live up to its description?

According to Apple, the iMac Pro promises incredible performance for power-hungry tasks such as advanced graphics editing, real-time 3D rendering, and virtual reality content creation. The iMac Pro will start at $5,000 in the US; UK pricing hasn’t been announced, but it’ll likely be around £4,900 to £5,100. Apple said it had to rethink the thermal architecture in order to get the more powerful processors into the current body. It ships with the new AMD Radeon Pro Vega GPU with 16GB of HBM2 memory.

There will be two new USB-C Thunderbolt connectors as well, to go along with four USB 3.0 ports. “We’re thrilled to give developers and customers a sneak peek at iMac Pro”. This will be our fastest and most powerful Mac ever, which brings workstation-class computing to iMac for the first time.

Apple says that it has reengineered the entire system and developed a completely new thermal architecture for providing exceptional performance with up to 80 percent more cooling capacity in the same iMac design.