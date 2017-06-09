In Defeat For Theresa May, Conservatives Lose Majority In UK Parliament

Corbyn, who one betting firm has as favourite to be the next Prime Minister, said in an interview with Sky this morning that he was “ready to serve this country”.

Voters chose all 650 members of the House of Commons after Ms May called a snap election three years ahead of schedule, at a time when her party was well ahead in the polls.

“We need to get started on the negotiations as soon as possible because time is ticking”, Michael Roth, Germany’s deputy foreign minister, told Germany’s ZDF, Reuters says.

American left-wing firebrand Bernie Sanders has congratulated Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on a successful United Kingdom general election campaign.

He added that Labour had instead been “elected to put forward a programme of ending austerity”.

The Prime Minister called what she thought would be a Brexit-focused election, but the issue was quickly overshadowed by security as two deadly terror attacks, in Manchester and London, struck during the campaign period.

Corbyn, who won his seat with a 30,000 majority, said the “party that’s lost in this election is the Conservative Party”. “Her position I think is very, very hard”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Ms May had lost seats, her mandate and should no longer be Prime Minister.

The Daily Mail’s front splash declares the incumbent prime minister’s gamble of going to the polls to have backfired, while Labour-backing red top the Mirror has gone with “Cor Blimey” and the Sun “Theresa Dismay”.

“So I can’t see them holding together”.

“I also want to thank the police for their work today and their work last night in helping to ensure that all the crowds are safe, but also all the work they did last weekend during the horrors that took place on London Bridge and the Borough”.

The Conservatives could potentially turn for support to Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), a natural ally, projected to win 10 seats.

There were upsets elsewhere in the UK: In Scotland. the Scottish National Party was on course for significant losses. Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, said the results were “a disaster for Theresa May“, the BBC reports.

May will also be hobbled in her efforts to deliver a tough exit from the European Union as “remainers”, who have a majority across all parties within parliament, hold her feet to the fire during negotiations.

The senior Conservative source blamed the party’s over-dependency on the tight messaging demanded by election guru Lynton Crosby for failing to endear May to voters tired of elections and rattled by two militant attacks in as many weeks. European officials are anxious that the weaker position of the Conservatives make a breakdown in negotiations more likely.

May will now have to appear before the Conservative Party’s right-wing 1922 Committee, a group of influential MPs, to explain how she miscalculated the mood of the country so badly.

Stage-managed campaign events, where small numbers of Tory supporters were transported in and photographed to look larger in number, a humiliating reverse on social care before the ink was even dry on the policy and a refusal to participate in public debate with other leaders all ultimately hurt May.

If neither of these patterns materialises, but the exit poll’s estimate of the overall levels of support for the parties is correct, then the Conservatives could lose their overall majority.

The voting across the Britain will end at 10 P.M and the first results are expected to come at 11 P.M. In the electoral battle, both parties, the Conservative Party and the Labour Party, are contesting hard to hold keys of 10 Downing Street.