In Game 3, Warriors Beat Cavaliers In Fourth Quarter Comeback

Durant scored 31 points and Klay Thompson had 30 for the Warriors, who improved to 15-0 in the postseason and are on the brink of the first undefeated finish in the National Basketball Association.

After Zaza Pachulia inexplicably got into a wrestling match while screening Iman Shumpert, the center’s foul gave the Cleveland Cavaliers an extra chance to cut the Golden State Warriors’ lead to two possessions at halftime.

The Warriors made a fourth quarter comeback to beat the Cavs.

Green has struggled from the field, shooting only 1-of-5, but added six rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block in his 17 minutes during the first half.

Not much can damage the iron man that is LeBron James, but a blindside hit from a teammate in Game 3 certainly shook up the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

Cleveland’s first three possessions of the game featured two giant loops around several screens for JR Smith and a couple of off-ball screens to free Kyrie Irving for an isolation drive to the rim.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries.