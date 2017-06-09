In Testimony Over Russian Probe, Comey Accuses Trump of Lying

Comey called Trump’s Twitter bluff suggesting at least one of their conversations had been recorded.

Sessions has said that he met with the ambassador in his capacity as a US senator from Alabama, and that the two reported meetings were his only ones with Kislyak during the campaign. It’s not a close call.

COMEY: “Those were lies, plain and simple, and I am so sorry that the Federal Bureau of Investigation workforce had to hear them and I’m so sorry that the American people were told them”. “It’s my judgment that I was sacked because of the Russian Federation investigation”, Comey testified.

Rep. Jim Himes, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, which is conducting its own investigation, said Comey’s testimony showed Trump has “no sense of propriety or an understanding of the need for independence of law enforcement within the executive branch”. “We simply looked at each other in silence”.

That “disturbing, concerning” thing is now Mueller’s bailiwick.

The cloud that President Donald Trump has complained hovers over him not only remains after Thursday’s sworn testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, it has grown darker.

And Comey discussed the contents of the memo in an open congressional hearing, which means the material he shared with his friend would not have been classified, Aftergood said. Senators met in a portion of the U.S. Capitol configured as a “secure compartmented information facility”, built to resist eavesdropping.

Trump, uncharacteristically, stayed silent during Comey’s testimony, despite earlier suggestions from White House aides that he might take to Twitter to respond.

Comey allowed, under questioning from Senator James Risch, an Idaho Republican, that Trump did not outright give him an order. “I can definitively say the president is not a liar”.

Trump’s private attorney, Marc Kasowitz, seized on Comey’s affirmation that he told Trump he was not personally under investigation.

“I wrestled with it before my testimony where I confirmed that there was an investigation and that there was two primary concerns”, Comey said. And Comey said that he believed he was sacked by Trump to impede the FBI’s overall investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections – “the way the Russian investigation was being conducted” – not just the FBI probe of Flynn. “Why would you kick the attorney general, the vice president, the chief of staff out to talk to me?” He is a good guy.

Comey said he expected Sessions to recuse himself from the Russian Federation investigation weeks before he did because of reasons that are classified. “This is what he wanted to me to do”.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, among the first to question Comey, extracted the quote of the hearing: “Lordy, I hope there are tapes”, Comey said of his meetings with Trump. He vouched for the importance of the FBI’s independence, and excused Trump’s blurring of that line as missteps by a man who isn’t “steeped in the long-running protocols” that govern the relationship between the White House and the law enforcement agency.

Back then, Comey was second-in-command at the Justice Department. Why did you agree to be alone with him?

He explained that Comey stopped short of alleging Trump committed obstruction of justice in the FBI’s Russian Federation probe, but he nonetheless accused the Trump administration of defaming him and said comments made about his competency “were lies, plain and simple”.

Under questioning, Comey admitted he asked a friend to share one of his memos with a reporter, in the hopes of forcing the appointment of a special counsel to lead the Russian Federation investigation. It’s unpleasant for Mr. Trump to have to come to terms with the possibility that even some of his partisans aren’t ready to dismiss that completely, especially under the constant bombardment of the Trump-dissing major media.

The hearing – arguably the most highly anticipated since Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton spent 11 hours a year ago addressing questions before the House Select Committee on Benghazi – became a major spectacle in Washington and acorss the country.